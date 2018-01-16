Yellow Pages Ltd. cuts another 500 jobs as it struggles to survive

MONTREAL — An iconic Canadian company with roots in printed telephone directories has shed nearly 18 per cent of its workforce in what may be its final attempt to remain viable in the digital age, says an industry expert.

“I think this is it,” said Louis Hebert of the University of Montreal HEC business school.

He said Montreal-based Yellow Pages Ltd. has two options — give itself a little breathing room to develop a new strategy or stabilize the organization for a potential buyer.

“The alternative to these scenarios is the progressive degradation and bankruptcy or a fire sale,” he said in an interview.

Yellow Pages has cut another 500 jobs across the country as it continues to struggle with a shift of consumer preferences from print to digital directories.

The company (TSX:Y) said the job losses, which took effect Tuesday, are on top of 300 positions that were eliminated in October 2015.

Considerable effort has already been made to transform Yellow Pages, which was founded in 1908, from a publisher of printed directories to a digital model in an era of growing cellphone use.

Digital now accounts for 70 per cent of revenues, but even those have stalled and slightly declined of late.

Hebert said those type of transitions are risky and the Yellow Pages has shown it has been unable to pull it off, especially in the face of deep-pocketed competitors like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.

“They have the same problem that newspapers or magazines where basically the whole environment has shifted to something else,” he said.

Hebert said the turning point was when Bell Canada sold the operations in 2002.

“Their bread and butter has disappeared. In fact the whole purpose of Yellow Pages has disappeared.”

A revolving door of executives have tried to stabilize the company by moving to digital, but the speed of change of their environment has meant they were always playing catch-up, he said.

Yellow Pages chief executive David Eckert said the decision to cut jobs is difficult but “absolutely critical to securing the near-term health of the business while we build a great company that provides excellent opportunities in the future.”

“Today’s actions are one element resulting from a comprehensive review of our operating and capital spending, aimed at creating a strong financial basis for stability and growth,” he said in a statement.

Yellow Pages said it expects to take a $17-million restructuring charge related to the decision.

Company spokeswoman Jolle Langevin said cutting jobs to reduce expenses is one of several measures that have been considered and other moves could still be announced.

“Everything is one the table,” she said.

Analyst Vahan Ajamian of Beacon Securities Ltd. said investors will be encouraged by the “no nonsense” attitude taken by Eckert in more than three months since being appointed.

In addition to cutting costs, he has restructured the company’s debt.

“I think those are positive signs but investors have to see what the outlook for the year and then the future holds,” he said.

Ajamian said the latest moves could position the company to sell some or all of the business.

“That could be what the new CEO’s mandate is,” he said. “There’s definitely talk about selling some of the non-core acquisitions that they’ve made and/or the company as a whole.”

In addition to the Yellow Pages print directories, the business is a digital media and marketing company.

Its online properties include YP.ca, RedFlagDeals.com, Canada411.ca, 411.ca, Bookenda.com, DuProprio.com, ComFree.com and YP NextHome.

Previous story
Improved economy, tax changes set to give federal government a budgetary boost
Next story
Growing rail transport expected to bolster oil prices for Canadian producers

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

Saddle up Red Deer, the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Canada is coming… Continue reading

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

Veterans’ Park barrier key to pedestrian safety, says Red Deer traffic engineer

The recently roughed-up concrete barrier in front of Veterans’ Park has seen… Continue reading

Man accused of home invasion in court

Victim was shot and cut with machete in September 2017 attack

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month