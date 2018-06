Randy Tremblay, ATCO supervisor for Red Deer agencies, (left) hands a $2,000 cheque to Karen Vavrek, Habitat for Humanity CEO, (centre) and Kurt Von Hollen, Habitat for Humanity construction manager, in front of the non-profit charity’s newest build, a duplex on Adamson Avenue in Aspen Ridge. The money goes toward gas service installations for both duplex units. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)