Book Review: Book explores dark and mature themes

Along the Indigo by Elsie Chapman

Young Adult

Published: March 20, 2018. Amulet Books.

Sixteen-year-old Marsden Eldridge resides in a town called Glory – but don’t let the name fool you. The town itself is one of corruption, illegal businesses and questionable characters. Marsden and her eight-year-old sister, Wynn, live at the local Bed & Breakfast that also operates as a brothel where their mother is employed. Despite the environment she grew up in, Marsden is headstrong, and determined to protect Wynn. To do that, they’ll need to escape Glory.

Marsden’s family owns a covert right beside the Bed & Breakfast, but it has a dark history and is avoided by the towns folk for very good reason. It acts a lure for people who feel completely lost and have no hope left, feeling this is their only way out people from all over travel to the covert to take their life. Desperate to gain the funds to escape, Marsden takes up ‘skimming’ – before reporting a found body to the police she skims it for any money. The pressure is on to save up enough money for two bus tickets before Nina (brothel owner) forces Marsden into service as well.

One day, Marsden comes across Jude Ambrose (a classmate) wandering the covert. He’s not there to commit suicide, but to find answers. His brother had taken his life in the covert and it was Marsden that found him. Jude wants to know what would push his older brother to commit such an act. Looking for these answers begin to unravel other mysteries and secrets – like the truth behind Marsden’s long dead father. The two begin a friendship, and while working to find the truth, they both must face their own personal problems.

This book has some dark and mature themes. Brothels, prostitute and suicide being the most dominant ones. The overall tone of Chapman’s novel is dreary with that mysterious undertone. The time period was difficult to pin point – I’m guessing either somewhere in the 1980’s – 1990’s.

The novels layout was also unbalanced. There would be pages of no dialogues, just inner thoughts and vivid descriptions. These are all important factors of a novel, but having all those pages with no character interaction became tiresome and would start dragging on.

Kirsten Lowe studies at Athabasca University.

Previous story
Running with Rhyno: Clean bill of health
Next story
Salomons: Why change

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Saskatchewan RCMP say truck collided with bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say people have died and others have been… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month