Book review: Sorrow and grief key elements throughout book

The Room on Rue Amelie by Kristin Harmel

Historical Fiction

Published: March 27, 2018. Gallery Books.

In 1939, American girl Ruby Benoit falls in love with Frenchman, Marcel, and moves to Paris. She is excited to be in the city of lights, and begin a new life with her husband — however, war is looming and as the months pass, she and Marcel find themselves in the middle of the Nazi invasion. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Marcel starts leaving Ruby on her own for days at a time until tragedy occurs.

Her next-door neighbors are a Jewish family who did not leave Paris when they had the chance and Ruby becomes very close with their daughter, Charlotte. When her parents are arrested and sent off to one of the notorious camps in Poland, Ruby takes Charlotte in. With all the atrocities happening around her, Ruby knows she has to do something to help fight against the Nazi’s — even if that means joining the resistance and putting her and Charlotte’s life on the line. Things only become more complicated and dangerous for the girls when they hide a shot down RAF pilot, Thomas, whom Ruby becomes quite close with.

The Room on Rue Amelie is an endearing story of the Second World War, bravery, sacrifice and fighting for what you believe is the right thing to do. The story is narrated through all three perspectives which gives the story depth and insight. What was crazy for me was learning that Ruby’s character was based on a real woman named Virginia d’Albert-Lake. Her story was so captivating, inspiring and so much of the events that unfolded in Harmel’s book were based on real events. It definitely makes the reader appreciate the story much more — that, and Kristin Harmel’s writing which is filled with vivid beauty. There was much sorrow and grief throughout the story but it was presented in such a hopeful manner —this hope being what these characters focused on to survive. Harmel also was able to incorporate felt the intensity of wartime loss and devastation, yet the story didn’t feel overwhelmed with such sadness and heartbreak.

Kirsten Lowe studies at Athabasca University.

Previous story
Hay’s Daze: Backwards books are spineless

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Evening of Decadent Desserts in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Watch: Alberta health minister visits newly renovated Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre

Less than a month before it opens for patients, Alberta’s health minister… Continue reading

Broken water main prompts boil water advisories

Homes on Nyberg Avenue and Nagel Avenue affected

Former MLA facing sex charges waives right to preliminary inquiry

Don MacIntyre resigned as Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA after being charged with sex crimes

Lacombe County sets tax rates

Residential, non-residential and farmland tax rates increase for 2018

WATCH: Red Deer cocktail lounge making drinks for Women of Excellence

$1 will go to the Women Excellence for each Unstoppable Doyenne bought at To The Lost

Lightning lacks energy and intensity in loss to Capitals in Game 1

Capitals 4 Lightning 2 TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning wanted to play… Continue reading

Playoff hockey fever in Winnipeg bigger than glory days 40 years ago: alumni

Winnipeg was already in the grip of playoff fever. Now, with the… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey after second-round playoff exit

TORONTO — Masai Ujiri called firing Dwane Casey the most difficult thing… Continue reading

Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners

RDPS board of trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Man arrested in Innisfail

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Most Read

  • A life and death paradox

    For news hounds like myself and many others, recent events have brought…

  • Hay’s Daze: Backwards books are spineless

    Does this make sense to you? You walk into a nice library…

  • Book review: Sorrow and grief key elements throughout book

    The Room on Rue Amelie by Kristin Harmel Historical Fiction Published: March…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month