Book review: White Houses brilliance lies in authour’s research

White Houses: A Novel by Amy Bloom

Fiction

Published: February 13, 2018. Random House Publishing Group

Fifty-five years after her death, and more than 70 years after she left the White House following her husband’s death, Eleanor Roosevelt remains one of the most intriguing women in history.

While much is known about her public life, her personal life has always remained more of mystery. It becomes apparent that her marriage to FDR was one of convenience than romance, and while his affairs were often gossiped about, hers with women, were kept more secret.

The most notable relationship Eleanor had was with Lorena “Hick” Hickok, who was once a promising reporter in the U.S.A.

The two met in 1932 when Hick was FDR’s presidential campaign. Although they came from different worlds (Eleanor one of privilege, opposite of Hick) the two women developed a friendship that deepened into something more.

Hick ends up moving into the White House and becomes known as Eleanor’s “first friend.” Their relationship is as talked about within White House, but the president seems content as long as his wife is.

He gives Hick a job within the administration. And while it is clear both women love each other, Eleanor is conflicted about her feelings, her role as First Lady, and whether she should continue to enjoy her relationship, or whether Hick isn’t a ‘suitable’ match.

Amy Bloom’s White Houses follows the two women through three decades of their relationship, and flashes back to Hick’s hardscrabble childhood and young adulthood, where she learned how to fend for herself. Although it moves a little slowly at times, it’s a moving love story and a different look at history. Hick is brash and confident, yet she has a tender, vulnerable side that Eleanor brings out in her, while Eleanor had two faces – the public woman bent on saving the world, and the private woman who just wanted to be loved.

The novel is told from Hick’s perspective, and readers will get to learn about her rough and abusive childhood. The story also holds important historical details: the Lindburgh kidnapping, FDR’s fight with polio, the marriage between Franklin and Eleanor, FDR’s affairs, the Roosevelt children and much more. Amy Bloom definitely knows how to write a compelling story and it shows that she did her research on the subject.

Kirsten Lowe studies at Athabasca University.

Previous story
Hay’s Daze: A waterslide splashback flashback

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services play for Humboldt

Red Deer police officers and firefighters laced up their skates to raise… Continue reading

WATCH: On 4—20 Day in Red Deer, marijuana users say legal weed a long time coming

Not wanting to wait for the federal government to legalize recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors

List included names and addresses of voters in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

Proposed Alberta legislation would protect consumers

Alberta Utilities Commission would be given power to penalize natural gas and electricity providers

Red Deer beginning two major construction projects

Ross Street’s 1935-era water main to be replaced and 67th Street roundabout landscaped

UPDATED: Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Red Deer craft sale

Red Deer College wins Community Inclusion Award

Red Deer College is an inclusive institution, and it has an award… Continue reading

Firefighters rescue cat from ice floe in river

WINNIPEG — Firefighters are known for helping cats stuck in trees, but… Continue reading

Doctors warn of cannabis risks for pregnant or breastfeeding users

OTTAWA — The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is warning pregnant and… Continue reading

Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies

NEW YORK — Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out… Continue reading

Red Deer filmmakers are among 2018 Rosie Awards nominees

Cache Productions, Ignition Films in the running for AMPIA Awards

Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

NEW YORK — An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal… Continue reading

Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms

TORONTO — Some Canadian marijuana sector companies are getting pushback against their… Continue reading

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month