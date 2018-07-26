Seniors: Emerging treatments for relief of knee pain

Knee pain from Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common problems faced by aging adults. Though an assortment of non-surgical and surgical options are available for control of pain, their benefit has been generally modest and varied for the consumers. Therefore, there has been growing interest in newer approaches for pain relief.

The non-surgical treatment modalities range from lifestyle modifications to more invasive injectable therapies and are beneficial for early or mild disease. Surgical options such as knee realignment procedures, arthroscopy to diagnose and treat damaged knees, and arthroplasty or knee replacement are available for OA unresponsive to conservative treatment.

A multidisciplinary approach including physiotherapy, lifestyle modifications and medical treatment has been strongly recommended to manage pain and improve quality of life of older adults with OA.

Renowned athletes such as Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal are believed to have reaped remarkable benefits from a relatively new treatment that involves injection of platelet-rich-plasma (PRP). Promoters of PRP claim that it offers cutting-edge treatment for previously disabling injuries, including painful knee due to OA.

What is PRP? PRP is blood from which the red and white blood cells have been removed. This increases the platelet content in the plasma- the liquid portion of the blood.

Platelets are the substances in the blood that helps the blood to clot, and they also contain growth factors and bioactive compounds that promote healing.

PRP is prepared from the person’s own blood and after separating the cells, the platelets are put back into the plasma. This plasma containing a higher concentration of platelets is injected into the area damaged by disease and injury, under ultrasound guidance.

Research has shown that PRP can help decrease knee pain, and may be particularly beneficial for those who have no success with other treatments.

Use of PRP in knee OA was evaluated in a recent analysis of 10 systematic studies. It was found that injection of PRP into the joint was associated with significant improvement in pain and function compared with injection of hyaluronic acid – a normal constituent of the joint (synovial) fluid.

Although researchers think that growth factors contribute to healing, it is unclear precisely how PRP facilitates healing.

There seems to be a lot of debate about the type of PRP to be used – PRP rich in white blood cells or without white blood cells, fresh PRP or freeze thawed PRP; the dosage schedule of PRP, duration between the injections, and the need for follow up therapy.

Some of these questions have been answered. For instance, subsequent studies have shown that PRP without white cells work better for knee OA. But lot of grey areas remains in our understanding of PRP and OA at this time and more focused clinical studies are required.

People who respond to PRP therapy usually experience improvement in symptoms over several weeks and the benefit is usually permanent. However, the effect seems to wane in some people, and they might need follow-up treatments if the pain returns.

Following PRP treatment the person would need physiotherapy to regain function of the joint, reduce the risk of future injuries and to prevent further deterioration of the joint function.

PRP therapy is found to have no major side effects, and is considered to be a safe and less invasive alternative to knee surgery. Since the person’s own blood is used, allergic reactions are less likely to happen.

PRP therapy seems to work better in the young-old (60-80) compared to 80-plus age group. Moreover, it is not covered by Alberta Health at this time.

There is also growing interest in the possibility of using stem cell-based treatments for knee OA. Though some studies found stem cell therapy to be beneficial in reducing pain and improving function, no conclusive evidence is currently available.

If you are among those who have not benefitted from standard treatments, it is a good idea to discuss these new treatments, particularly PRP, with your physician.

Padmaja Genesh, who holds a bachelor degree in medicine and surgery as well as a bachelor degree in Gerontology, has spent several years teaching and working with health care agencies. A past resident of Red Deer, and a past board member of Red Deer Golden Circle, she is now a Learning Specialist at the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Please send your comments to padmajaganeshy@yahoo.ca