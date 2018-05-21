Estreem Esteem: Living with deliberate intent

“Never underestimate the power of intention.

Your thought, your words, they are the keys to your future.”

– Author Unknown

“Did you do it on purpose?”

The kids used to joke that my wife was all-knowing. The best policy was to be completely honest, and that stood for me as well. Once honesty had been established, she would ask that all-important question, “Did you do it on purpose?” Mishaps, like the time “someone” broke the cherished elephant ornament, were usually the result of kids being kids. When someone let the air out of big sister’s bike tires, there was a sober discussion about deliberate intent.

As I grew older, the concept of deliberate intent – doing something on purpose – took on new meaning. I found that certain tasks if done on purpose, produced a better result.

I can deliberately or purposefully (or mindfully) choose to be a better husband, father, friend or employee. Truth be known, everything worth doing (and mastering) requires deliberate intent, from learning to ride a two-wheeled bicycle to improving your self-esteem.

Living intentionally can have wide-ranging benefits. Every action from the simplest to the most difficult, when performed with deliberate intent, brings us closer to living in the moment and, ultimately, to learning and succeeding. Setting goals is a form of deliberate intent. Studying to pass an exam requires considerable deliberate intent. Essentially, deciding to be a success in whatever endeavour you undertake requires a deliberate or purposeful focus. Start by declaring and setting your intention then start moving forward in a systematic manner. Taking genuine responsibility for your future well-being requires making conscious, intentional plans and maintaining intentional adherence to them.

I am, by nature, a creative person, but I didn’t often exercise creativity when confronted with challenges or opportunity. I was a timid and fearful person, so I often retreated when I met with opposition or disapproval. Purposefully embracing my creativity has helped me look beyond preconceived notions of self, and devise innovative ways to overcome issues and obstacles. Fostering courage has helped me confront my demons and overcome a deep-set fear of failure.

None of this would have happened without deliberate intent. I think what prevents most people from discovering and embracing a purposeful, intentional existence (thriving versus surviving) is an unwillingness to risk being hurt or failing, fundamentally poor self-esteem.

I remember talking to a wise friend once about success. He said I would never succeed unless I was willing to set aside my timidity – my deep and profound fear of being judged. He told me that to be great, I must be willing to stand up for what I believe, whether people agreed with me or not. Essentially, he was telling me to start living on purpose.

Every individual who achieved greatness has had his or her detractors. There will always be those who come from a place of fear and who would rather tear us down then step up and into the light themselves. I am still working with that sound advice, but it is gradually becoming easier to do.

Want to improve your self-esteem? Commit yourself to a life of learning, growing, and pushing yourself beyond perceived limitations. Make it your goal. Make it a lifelong commitment. I think striving to be the best “you” possible is one of humankind’s greatest purposes.

“The beginning of all change starts with your intention,” wrote Bryant McGill, international speaker and best-selling author. “Express your intentions now and become the powerful change the world needs to be healed – starting with yourself in your own life.”

Start making the changes needed today and then, when someone asked you about the great and joyous life you’ve created, you can proudly declare, “Yes, I did it on purpose!”

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem expert.