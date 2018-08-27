Extreme Esteem: Friendship & self-esteem

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, then alone in the light.”

— Helen Keller, American author, political activist and lecturer

“You don’t have to ask,” he said. “I’ll always be there to help.”

Those were the words of my late buddy Lorne, helping our family move for the nth time. And he was there, always, until he couldn’t be. I have had the good fortune of having several good friends and a handful of exceptional friends whom I respect, cherish and, in Lorne’s case, miss dearly.

There’s something undeniably precious about friendship — a close connection to another human being. Whatever it is we’re doing, even something as tedious and backbreaking as moving, it’s always less onerous when you’ve got a good friend or two to lift the deepfreeze.

It’s only an observation on my part, but it seems the better our level of self-esteem, the closer and more enduring our friendships are, and the more willing we are to be honest and transparent.

Good friends provide us with emotional support, bring fun and laughter into our lives and will often listen with undivided and non-judgmental attention. We can turn to our friends for advice and counsel and typically receive it in a way that’s appropriate and appreciated. And yes, an honest friend will also give you the straight goods when you need to hear them.

In her article The Power of Friendship, American author Sharon Michaels writes, “There’s a bond between friends that can sometimes prove even more powerful than those we share with family. Close friendships often have the power to support and help us stay emotionally, spiritually and physically healthy. Studies done at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia found that people who have a strong support network of friends tend to live longer and stay healthier.”

Michaels suggests that many psychologists now believe that good and positive friendships are perhaps the most potent relationships we have in our lives. Science tends to support her assertion. Research recently conducted at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago found that people with close, enduring friendships were less likely to suffer from heart disease.

“Long-lasting friendships, as with all well-rounded relationships, take time and effort,” says Michaels. “Good and open communication is key to a solid, long-lasting friendship.”

What does it take to be a good friend? What do we expect from our friends? A recent poll conducted among people of all ages produced this “top ten list.” See if you agree.

A good friend allows us to be ourselves.

Trust exists that allows us to confide in one another.

Friends are good listeners and non-judgmental.

Friends are there for us in times of sorrow and joy.

Friends encourage our hopes and dreams and believe in our greatness.

Friends can talk about anything without shame or blame.

A good friend is empathetic and sensitive to our feelings.

Friends make time to give us their undivided attention.

Friends have a positive effect on our health and outlook on life.

Friends enjoy having fun and spending time together!

In our modern world, friendships evolve and are maintained by a variety of means: texting, e-mailing and social media, and even some “old school” methods like in-person visits, telephone calls and letters. (Yes, handwritten letters are coming back.)

“How many slams in an old screen door?” wrote Shel Silverstein, best-selling American author and cartoonist, on the topic of friendship. “Depends how loud you shut it. How many slices in a (loaf of) bread? Depends how thin you cut it. How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live ’em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give ’em.”

Cherish your friendships; nurture and maintain them. Tended with loving care, friendships grow stronger, more empowering, precious and life-sustaining with each passing year.

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem expert.