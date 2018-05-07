Extreme Esteem: Help us change the world

“One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.”

– Malala Yousafzia, Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize Laureate

“You said something the other day, and I wanted to talk about it.”

“Was it witty, intelligent and thought-provoking?” I asked, jokingly.

“It was what you said about changing the world,” he replied.

I had been having coffee with a buddy when the topic arose. The week prior, he and I had both been at a writers’ meeting where I read a piece I had written about being a world changer. In it, I’d made the bold statement that we are all capable of changing the world. This sparked quite the discussion. Some agreed while others called me delusional. My buddy’s thought was why bother? Any contribution he (or most of us) could make would be too small to notice.

Perhaps, like my friend, you don’t think you have enough “sway” to influence change in the world. I once believed that change was the domain of people like scientists, inventors, political leaders and Nobel Prize Laureates – certainly not within the realm of people like me.

Since then, I’ve changed my opinion somewhat. I think we can all make a difference and bring about change if we choose to do so. I’m not suggesting that you find a cure for the currently incurable, end homelessness or bring about peace between warring factions in the Middle East. What I am saying is that you try to make the world just a little bit better every day by your words and actions. I appreciate the sentiment behind a comment made by Mother Teresa, “If you can’t feed a hundred people then feed just one.” After all, it’s not the size of your contribution but the fact that you made an effort to contribute that counts.

None of us can do everything, but all of us can do something. Think your lone voice can make no real difference? Consider the typical turnout for an election – municipal through federal. Millions of people didn’t bother to vote because their one ballot would make little difference. Your words, actions and opinions make a difference. You make a difference!

It was the great Buddha who wrote, “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened.” I think two of the greatest contributions we can make to changing the world is the sharing of our love and passion. For me, I have a love of writing and a passion for helping others discover their true value.

In our modern world, it’s easy to indulge in self-gratification with no regard for those who experience little joy and happiness. I believe that to receive, you must give. Joy is never diminished by sharing it. The world is filled with enough sadness, anger and hate. Decide here and now to share your love and passion with the world and you will make a difference.

As for my friend, he changed his mind and decided to become active in the local political arena – standing up for the homeless and underprivileged. He is making a difference in his own small, yet profound way and people are beginning to notice. You can make a difference. Start today! Do what you can and share your knowledge, insights and yourself with the world. Perhaps you’ll choose, like me, to help others feel better about themselves and learn to love and embrace their many gifts. After all, I think people with a healthy sense of self make better choices for their families, communities and the world. Where will you start?

Previous story
Hay’s Daze: Get ready for touring avatars

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum throws spring celebration

Family festivities on May 26

Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

CALGARY — Dozens lined up at the Calgary zoo today to see… Continue reading

Drug trafficking investigation leads to man’s arrest in Red Deer

Three West Park schools temporarily locked down

Attempted ATM theft in Nordegg leads to arrests

Two men allegedly tried to pull ATM out of Nordegg Lodge with a two rope

Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — A number of Indigenous elders and demonstrators were arrested for… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Central Albertans made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Damage becoming clear amid historic flood: ‘Oh my God, your heart is broken’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — For 48 years, Jerry McFarland’s rustic cottage on… Continue reading

Jason Kenney’s website down as he goes against UCP resolution on GSAs

The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says a technical issue is… Continue reading

NAFTA watch: Countries meet in possible final push for deal in 2018

WASHINGTON — The NAFTA countries are making what could be one final… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Extreme Esteem: Help us change the world

    “One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month