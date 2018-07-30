Extreme Esteem: Shift your perspective

“There is not a single, unifying, objective truth. We’re all limited by our perspective.”

– Siri Hustvedt, American novelist and essayist

“So, you moved to Medicine Hat to advance your radio career?” asked my son.

“Initially,” I responded, “but in retrospect, I think I went there to gain perspective.”

My radio career had taken me to towns and cities across Western Canada. My youngest son, Nathan, the family historian, was asking me about why all the moves.

As a young man, my entire life had been lived within 200 kilometres of the family farm. Even with my first radio job, I moved only 45 minutes away. My second job took me 700 kilometres and 6.5 hours away. It was a chance to strike out on my own and prove that I could manage my life, free of my parents’ influence. Being independent was much more difficult than I had imagined. I quickly grew lonely, homesick and depressed.

I recall going for a walk one night and happening upon an outcropping overlooking Kingsway Avenue, the railway tracks and city beyond. The trail ended abruptly at the outcropping, which stood about 30 metres above street level. From this unique vantage point, everything below looked small – the cars, the people, the buildings.

This simple shift in my physical perspective helped me to understand how small we are in the grand scheme of things. Everyone at street level was surviving with his or her own set of problems, and mine certainly couldn’t be any bigger or more challenging. I determined that being homesick was pretty small in comparison to what some others must be experiencing.

Over the years, I have done much reading about perspective and how it can affect our self-esteem. Recently, I read an interview with Todd Goldfarb, American author, publisher and creator of the website Worldwide Tipping Point Dot Com – a meeting/sharing place for entrepreneurs, thinkers and change-makers. Goldfarb claims there are some useful practices for gaining perspective that can lead to a more grounded and realistic outlook.

Says Goldfarb, we all suffer occasionally from sadness, hopelessness and even depression. This state can often be shifted by adjusting our perspective. It’s hard to see the big picture when we’re standing in the middle of the scene.

“Living with perspective,” says Goldfarb, “means always looking at your life from the 10,000-foot level. When you entrain yourself to pull back and view yourself from this height, things begin to look a little different. More often than not, they begin to look much better.”

One of the practices Goldfarb recommends to gain perspective and discover what’s truly important is to seek out an older adult – someone in his or her golden years – with whom you can have a “purpose-filled” conversation. Goldfarb suggests we ask them about cherished memories but also about regrets and lessons learned. Years ago, I was living a busy life working three jobs to support my family. I remember my workaholic Uncle Bob (who was finally forced to retire due to a workplace accident) cautioning me to slow down and enjoy life. “Trust me,” he said, “you don’t want your gravestone to read, ‘He worked himself to death.’”

Another recommendation of Goldfarb’s is to help others by volunteering. Years ago, I served homeless men and women Christmas dinner at a downtown shelter, and I took my children along to help. My petty problems didn’t seem so overwhelming following the serving. Even as adults, my kids still talk about that evening and how it changed their perspective on life.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact,” wrote Marcus Aurelius, Roman Emperor and Stoic philosopher. “Everything we see is a perspective, not a truth.”

I may not have been, as Goldfarb suggested, viewing life from the 10,000-foot level, but 100 feet was adequate to bring things back into perspective. I decided if I was lonely, I needed to do something about it. I needed to meet new people and make new friends and that’s just what I did! I hope you can find your outcropping and in the process, find a little perspective, too.

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem expert.