Extreme Esteem: Time for a Change

“Sometimes it’s the smallest decisions that can change your life forever.”

– Keri Russell, American actress and dancer

I was at the bank the other day applying for a consolidation loan. After answering a series of questions, it was time to visit the dreaded Credit Bureau. I was a little nervous, but the Bureau showed a respectable credit score and a long history of payments made on time.

Imagine if life came with a credit score – a sort of overview of how successfully you’ve lived up to your current life obligations. If there were such a thing as a life credit bureau, what would it reveal about the life you’re living right now? Would it show that you’re doing your best, making sound life decisions based upon wisdom, insight and sound reasoning, or merely reacting to whatever comes your way? If you’re ready to start improving your life situation by improving your self-esteem (and you’re prepared to do what it takes) then here are six steps that can help set you on the path to building a life that is truly worth owning and living.

Fill each day with insight, awareness, knowledge, desire and wisdom.

Make learning a lifelong mission. Each day and in every way, look for opportunities to grow in your self-awareness and build your self-esteem. Pursue your passions with gusto. Never be satisfied with the existing state-of-affairs, but always be looking for ways to make things better.

Nurture the body, mind and soul.

Owning your life means taking complete responsibility for every aspect. It means caring for your physical health by managing your stress, enjoying a balanced diet combined with exercise and a good night’s sleep. The mind is like a muscle that must be exercised. Build a powerful mind by reading great books, learning new things and challenging yourself to reach further and never being satisfied with the status quo. Set worthy goals and strive for excellence.

Cherish this life and care for it every day.

Life is a gift and should never be taken for granted. Make a point to acknowledge blessings both big and small and each opportunity to learn and grow. Live in the moment and never take a single breath for granted. Do so, and you won’t look back one day with regret.

Act with honesty, integrity and in an ethical manner.

Speak to others and yourself with love. Live with compassion. Be honest with yourself and you’ll find it easier to be honest with others. Speak your truth with conviction and be fair in your dealings with other people. Let your word stand for something. Be known as a person who is reliable, hardworking and a friend who can be counted on through good times and bad.

Use this life to build a better world for yourself and those around you.

Share what you’ve learned with others so that they too may grow in their knowledge and wisdom. Be a sustaining resource for your friends, family and community. Be a mentor to those seeking guidance and a role model for others looking for an example of empowered living. Volunteer for a worthy cause. Do good deeds without the need for acknowledgement or praise.

Accept full responsibility for every decision made during your life.

Own it all: every decision, every consequence along the path of life. You are building this life one breath and one decision at a time. Take full responsibility for it. When you own your life and embrace it fully, you can’t help but learn, grow and succeed.

“Change your thoughts,” wrote American best-selling author, Norman Vincent Peale, “and you change your world.”

Ready to improve your life? Then improve your thinking, it’s that basic.

Murray Fuhrer is a self-esteem expert.

Previous story
Family: Balancing work and play in summer

Just Posted

City delaying start day for accepting cannabis retail applications

City will start accepting applications on July 24 instead of originally planned start day of July 11

2019 trial set for man arrested in carfentanil bust

Red Deer man was charged after three-month investigation in 2017

Trial set for man accused in 2006 Eckville murder

Two-week trial scheduled in April 2019 for Shayne Earl Gulka

Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Passenger service expected to leave in October

Updated: Four more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more of the boys trapped for over… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Genetic screening tool can predict risk of leukemia, say researchers

TORONTO — Symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia tend to arise quite suddenly,… Continue reading

Williams, Federer reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon

LONDON — Not one top-10 seed has made the women’s quarterfinals at… Continue reading

Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — The generals and other officials overseeing the desperate… Continue reading

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

SAN DIEGO — More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will… Continue reading

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine… Continue reading

Water bomber called in to fight brush fire in subdivision of St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A water bomber and a helicopter were called… Continue reading

Toronto hits record close, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie up

TORONTO — The base metals and industrial sectors helped Canada’s main stock… Continue reading

Bank of Canada widely expected to get back on its rate-hiking path

OTTAWA — After waiting for half a year, Stephen Poloz appears ready… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Extreme Esteem: Time for a Change

    “Sometimes it’s the smallest decisions that can change your life forever.” –…

  • Family: Balancing work and play in summer

    Here it is only a few days into July and summer, deliciously…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month