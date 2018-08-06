Family: Garage sales can be hot summer topic

I was sitting on the beach with my daughter the other day, basking in the summer sun when the conversation came around to garage sales.

It was beautifully hot, the way it should be when you are sitting on the beach and the air smells clean like the lake and summer feels soft around you.

We were trying, unsuccessfully, to pick out two girls from among a throng of kids playing on this aqua splash thing set up out on the lake. From a distance, the figures all looked the same, their yellow and blue lifejackets constantly moving like so many identical flags.

As we sat there, our eyes on the sea of moving lifejackets we chatted about summer and other relevant topics.

“So how did your garage sale go, mom?” she asked curiously. “Did you sell much stuff?”

Garage sale!

I laid my head back on the wooden beach chair and closed my eyes beneath my really cool sunglasses, the black ones with lots of bling, and groaned, remembering.

“Ohhh, I said. “It was so much work. I must have made one hundred million trips up and down the stairs carrying stuff out. It took forever.”

She listened sympathetically, but said nothing, so I repeated myself.

“It was so much work.” I twisted my head slightly, looking at her sideways through my really cool sunglasses.

Finally she commented.

“Really. It must have been. It was a lot of work carrying everything back in.”

I smile ruefully. She had obligingly come out with her kids to haul all the unsold stuff back in as I, conveniently, had to leave early.

She leaned back in her chair, her eyes once again searching for her daughter and her niece.

My granddaughters. I look for the girls, too. Finally we spot them. We relax and our conversation about garage sales continues.

“Yeah, I should have a garage sale, too” she said. “I have so much stuff.”

“Yeah! I reply without much enthusiasm.

Garage sales. It seems they go with summer just like ice cream and hot dogs and marshmallows.

Don’t get me wrong. I like going to garage sales. Browsing through other people’s stuff, looking for my own treasure and usually ending up with some item that, five minutes ago, I had no idea I needed.

Garage sales are fun.

But, putting on a garage sale. Not so fun.

Of course, being the extremely optimistic and equally disorganized person that I am, I forgot that I was taking part in a community garage sale until the morning of said garage sale.

I was lying in bed going over my ‘to do’ list in my head when it came to me. Garage sale. You’re having one. Today.

Yikes!

I fell out of bed, luckily landing on my feet and feverishly started hauling out stuff I didn’t need. And then just as feverishly I started putting it back. What if I needed it? Someday.

I found an electric wok in the back of the cupboard, but, of course, I couldn’t find the matching plug-in. I found wine glasses that were pretty but not practical. I found 14 oversized mugs, 30 vases and a whole boxful of scarves from another era.

I found a stroller and an oversized water ski. I didn’t put the oversized water-ski out. Apparently, my daughter has an emotional attachment to it.

Anyway, before 8:30 a.m. I had a respectable amount of stuff set up in my driveway. It was none too early. People were arriving already. And my husband, the introvert, had suddenly turned into a friendly salesman, waving even more people in. He did well, but by 3 p.m. his smile had faded somewhat, the heat causing him to retreat further back into the dark, shady garage.

When we finally shut down we had sold about a third of our items. We were richer by less than $100 and we still owned 30 vases, a wok without a plug in, a barely used stroller and a lot of other equally useless things.

I didn’t have a garage sale on my summer bucket list, but, looking back, I would have to say it was kind of fun.

But, it’s over now! Thank goodness!

Treena Mielke is the editor of the Rimbey Review. She lives in Sylvan Lake.

Previous story
Extreme Esteem: Living wholeheartedly

Just Posted

Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

DUNCAN, B.C. — Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Family: Garage sales can be hot summer topic

    I was sitting on the beach with my daughter the other day,…

  • Extreme Esteem: Living wholeheartedly

    “Real dishes break. That’s how you know they’re real.” – Marty Rubin,…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month