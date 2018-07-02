Family: Ice cream versus deep thoughts

Learning is a lifelong process.

And while I agree with the words of Robert Fulgham who wrote the book, Everything I know, I learned in Kindergarten, I find I continue to learn a little something every day.

At least I hope I do.

It is true that I have learned that the older I get the less I know.

But, I have also learned that life’s teachable moments are there when you least expect them, so its best to wake up, show up and pay attention.

For one thing, you never know who’s watching you.

I discovered this when I spontaneously hugged the teenage girl walking beside me in a crowded parking lot.

And she hugged me back.

We were walking to the car when I put my arm around her and gave her a gentle squeeze. I did it because she was cute, sweet and nice. And I did it because she was here beside me and the day was warm and beautiful and life, suddenly, seemed actually quite wonderful.

And so she put her arm around me and squeezed me back.

And, then, suddenly, out of nowhere, a complete stranger came up to us.

“That’s so nice to see,” she said, sincerely. “Too many people are yelling and shouting at each other these days. It’s so nice to see people giving each other a hug.”

Talk about the ripple effect.

I hug the girl. The girl hugs me back.

A stranger notices and comments.

I felt warm and fuzzy and wanted to hug the stranger, too, but I refrained.

But it was nice and, suddenly, the day seemed brighter, somehow and when we drove home I experienced deep thoughts about life.

These thoughts, however, were interrupted when we almost (but not quite) drove by the ice cream place.

“Want to try some of that new cookie dough ice cream, auntie?” my niece asked me, knowing very well I have a weakness for this melt on your tongue delicious treat.

“Of course I do,” I replied, thus ending my brief encounter with deep thoughts.

I decided, instead, to live in the moment.

And it was good!

Treena Mielke is the editor of the Rimbey Review. She lives in Sylvan Lake.

Previous story
Extreme Esteem: Smashing those big rock issues

Just Posted

Ponoka Stampede filled with first time champions

It was a night of firsts in the championship showdown at the… Continue reading

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

Red Deerians build motorcycle and win first place in Calgary show

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

World Cup players juggle national team and fatherhood

MOSCOW — Having a baby is even more important than playing in… Continue reading

IOC commits hundreds of millions to 2026 host city, Calgary mulling bid

CALGARY — The International Olympic Committee has committed to contributing US$925 million… Continue reading

Trump: WTO needs to change ways or US will do ‘something’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that… Continue reading

Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university

LONDON — Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow… Continue reading

Things to know about abortion and the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights is emerging as a litmus test for the… Continue reading

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month