Family: Ice cream versus deep thoughts

Learning is a lifelong process.

And while I agree with the words of Robert Fulgham who wrote the book, Everything I know, I learned in Kindergarten, I find I continue to learn a little something every day.

At least I hope I do.

It is true that I have learned that the older I get the less I know.

But, I have also learned that life’s teachable moments are there when you least expect them, so its best to wake up, show up and pay attention.

For one thing, you never know who’s watching you.

I discovered this when I spontaneously hugged the teenage girl walking beside me in a crowded parking lot.

And she hugged me back.

We were walking to the car when I put my arm around her and gave her a gentle squeeze. I did it because she was cute, sweet and nice. And I did it because she was here beside me and the day was warm and beautiful and life, suddenly, seemed actually quite wonderful.

And so she put her arm around me and squeezed me back.

And, then, suddenly, out of nowhere, a complete stranger came up to us.

“That’s so nice to see,” she said, sincerely. “Too many people are yelling and shouting at each other these days. It’s so nice to see people giving each other a hug.”

Talk about the ripple effect.

I hug the girl. The girl hugs me back.

A stranger notices and comments.

I felt warm and fuzzy and wanted to hug the stranger, too, but I refrained.

But it was nice and, suddenly, the day seemed brighter, somehow and when we drove home I experienced deep thoughts about life.

These thoughts, however, were interrupted when we almost (but not quite) drove by the ice cream place.

“Want to try some of that new cookie dough ice cream, auntie?” my niece asked me, knowing very well I have a weakness for this melt on your tongue delicious treat.

“Of course I do,” I replied, thus ending my brief encounter with deep thoughts.

I decided, instead, to live in the moment.

And it was good!

