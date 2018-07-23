Family: The pros of staying home in summer

There are about a million reasons to go on a summer holiday and not a lot of reasons to simply stay home.

Its fun to get away. Everyone knows that. Everyone says that.

“I just need to get away,” people say and others nod in agreement like they understand.

And so they pack up their bags, their vehicles, the kids and the family dog and away they go, eating up ribbons of hot, black highway under four wheels, en route to getting away to somewhere, anywhere.

However, sometimes circumstances warrant not going on a summer holiday, but simply staying home.

That’s where I’m at. Simply staying home.

But, really, in spite of a tiny bit of ‘poor me’ thoughts that somehow escaped into my brain, it hasn’t really mattered.

Summer has found me.

And, seriously, although I’m hoping we still have lots of long, hot days ahead of us, it seems summer has already brought the excitement of a summer holiday right to me, or at least to within driving distance.

I must admit it does help to live in a resort town that seems to take on a new life of its own in the summer.

We have already hung out at the beach a few times, pretending to be real tourists by lugging beach towels and sunscreen and sunglasses and, of course, a book with us.

We hurriedly stake out our claim to our very own beach towel property, securing it with a pair of flip flops, while we set up our towels and lawn chairs and liberally apply sunscreen to any portion of skin that dares expose itself to the sun, indeed the world.

This time, we had a little blonde dynamo with us by the name of Taren. He and his grandpa had come as weekend guests to our summer cottage which is also our winter and spring and fall cottage and may also be referred to as our home.

Taren is little and sweet and very quick, both in mind and body. The little boy loves dogs and cats and butterflies and worms. In fact, he loves worms most of all and even brought me one in a jar all the way from Saskatchewan. A real Saskatchewan worm.

Anyway, I made sure Taren was saturated with sunscreen, bought him an inflatable shark and ice cream. When we blew the shark up the child’s smile rivaled the sun.

And I was happy, too! I would have been much happier if I could have tossed my 14 and 15 year-old grandchildren in the lake.

They looked too calm and too cool sitting there on the beach, one reading her book, while her brother was totally hooked into his earphones.

Unfortunately, they both have grown to be quite a bit bigger than me.

I’m not sure how that happened. The rascals!

A backyard party complete with entertainment from a 17-year-old fiddle player whose music set my feet to dancing on a soft warm night in summer was another gift reminding me that going away is highly overrated.

My husband and I also managed a day out west which I would have to say was about as close to perfection as I could possibly imagine on this side of heaven.

Of course, the scenery out there is pretty much second to none as far as I’m concerned, but it was the company that made the day just a little sweeter.

I would draw in a few of my own family members into the picture card perfection, as well as a couple of dogs and a handful of friends.

And then there was the laughter; peals of laughter ringing out through the trees and bouncing off the tranquil water.

It was kind of like music!

There was, of course, also the tears.

My littlest grandson, who is beyond precious to me, accidentally got not one, but three fishhooks stuck in his lifejacket while he was climbing off his dad’s fishing boat onto shore.

“Don’t move, Jacob,” his mother warned him. Jacob did not move.

I removed the fishhooks carefully one at a time. Really, what other way is there to remove fishhooks? The child waited patiently and then took off running on the gravel shore only to trip and skin his knee.

He howled, but grandma was to the rescue once again scooping him up and holding his little body close to me.

And once again, I was completely happy.

I love summer!