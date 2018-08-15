Gardening: Celebrate Open Farm Days this weekend

Aug. 18 and 19 is Open Farm Days. It is a chance for young and old to get out into the countryside and visit todays farming community.

The size of an average farm grew in the last half of the century leaving the small traditional family farm behind. Each generation more people left the farm. As a result, very few people who live in urban centers have any connection to a farm resulting in peoples understanding of a working farm coming from media and movies. Open Farm Days should help the urban population develop more knowledge about where food comes from.

Take time to plan the tour to minimize driving decide which of the many venues are a must visit. Some of the stops are only open one day, other are open for both. A full list is available at website https://albertafarmdays.ca/

Ever wonder what happens between the time that the yellow fields of Canola are harvested and containers of oil arrive at the grocery store? The Lacombe Research Station is operating a small scale Canola crusher and will have staff on hand to answer questions.

Love carrots? Visit the Beck farm near Innisfail and learn more about the vegetable.

Blindman Brewing east of Lacombe are providing a tour of the brewery as well as samples of the product.

Buit Dairy has changed over the years. Come and see their robots milk and feed the animals as well as some calves.

DNA Gardens by Elnora have led the way in innovation in the berry industry in Alberta. They have a full day planned with wagon tours of the berry farm. Or take the walking tour and learn about grafting and new fruit varieties that are available. A visit here would not be complete without a stop by their commercial kitchen to taste the fruit, pies, juices, gelato and other products developed by their team.

Eagle Creek Gardens by Bowden are known for their sunflower maze, along with their organic u-pick flowers and vegetables.

A little farther afield, close to Cremona, is the Fallentimber Meadery. They are inviting people to come in and tour the honey and mead facilities which includes samples. Be sure to bring ID.

Love garlic? Thinking about growing it? Look no further than the farm Garlic Goodness west of Innisfail.

Gone Green Farms by Ponoka is one of the few operating mixed farms left. At this time of year their u-pick is bursting with vegetables.

Gull Lake Greenhouses, just south of Gull Lake are offering tours of their 4 acre facility. Expect the tours to last between 45 minutes to an hour.

Hidden Valley Garden u-pick berry and vegetables, north of Sylvan Lake are open for a visit. They welcome your gardening questions.

Holmhus Antiques, west of Red Deer, specialize in free range eggs, cows and pigs as well as antiques. They are providing tours to see all the animals.

Parkland Nurseries have joined in the fun with a day of events starting with a pancake breakfast that runs from 9:30 and goes until noon. Cost $5.00, Free for children under 3.

Piper Creek Restoration Agricultural Project is located off of 40th Ave in Red Deer. It is hosting a tour of the food forest and pollinator garden.

Bos Farm and Rock Ridge Dairy west of Morningside invite people to visit and sample their goat cheese and milk. The goat herd is friendly with milking time at 4.

The Jungle Farm south of Red Deer is offering samples of the fruits and vegetables available at the large u-pick operation.

The Troubled Monk Brewery in Red Deer is offering a limited number of tours of its facilities.

The While Treasure Farm, west of Morningside, will be demonstrating dyeing and spinning of mohair yarn.

The farms that are opening their doors are people’s businesses and homes. Treat the places with respect and keep a close eye on your children to insure they are safe. Working farms have large machinery, animals and open water sources.

Lastly, bring extra cash with you as a number of stops have product to sell.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticuturalist that lives by Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com