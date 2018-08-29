Gardening: Get a handle on the wasp problem

Wasps, hornets and yellow jackets are names often given to stinging insects regardless of its shape and color. These are all an important part of the ecosystem as they kill and eat many different types of insects depending of their species.

If stinging insects are hanging around a plant such as lettuce, chances are that the lettuce is home for other unwanted pests.

By the end of August, the stinging insect population has more than tripled, which makes them more noticeable. The fact that the insects are eating less protein and have developed a sweet tooth adds to the problem. Wasps are forgot about when they are not seen. Put people picking fruit in the same area as stinging insects wanting the fruit and conflict arises.

Wasps eat ripening fruit damage the fruit making it inedible. The unspoiled fruit is harder to pick as one has to sort and avoid the stinging insects.

Wasps can be controlled especially if the nests are found. Typically the nests are within a couple hundred yards of where the insect forages. Where the nest is and style is dependent on the species of insect.

The gray paper nests are usually attached under an overhang. Once found they are easy to destroy. Wait until the evening or early morning when the temperature is cool and spray the opening of the nest with an insecticide as per the instructions on the container. A few insects may try to escape but more often they move to slowly at cooler temperatures to make it through their door.

Nests are also found in other places including the ground, old logs and in the insulation of buildings. It is harder to kill these nests unless the entrée way is found. When this is the case spray usually works. If not, mix the spray with honey or sugar and place the trap close to where the insects feed. The poison will be taken back to the nest and fed to the others. If using bait take care to keep it away from animals, birds and other creatures.

Nests and openings can also be covered with plastic removing the opening and air supply.

Wasp deterrents and traps if used early in the season can be effective, but once again it depends on the species of insect. As many wasps tend to be territorial, leaving an old nest from a previous season can stop insects from building a new one that area. It is also possible to purchase deterrents that look like gray wasp nests and create the same effect.

Funnels into jars, the top of a plastic pop bottle cut off and placed inside the bottom of the bottle are both effective ways of trapping wasps, hornets and yellow jackets. Bait the container with protein early in the season and ripe fruit or sugar later on.

Not into DIY? Then head to the local hardware or garden center to purchase a trap. There are many styles to choose from.

Removing damaged fruit, picking up fallen fruit, bagging pop cans, and keeping areas free of food makes an area less attractive and less likely to be utilized by stinging insects.

As all stinging insects, including honey bees need a water source. Where possible, remove all shallow water sources or ones with shallow edges that allow stinging insects to collect water easily.

As wasps, hornets and yellow jackets are a necessary part of the ecosystem removing them all is not an option. Controlling insect nests in areas where there has been a conflict goes a long way to solving the problem.

Linda Tomlinson is a local horticulturalist that can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com