Gardening: Planting supports can enhance a garden

A light wind is a good for the garden as it circulates air between the plants helping to eliminate diseases such as mildew. It is also responsible for pollinating plants by spreading pollen between plants or by moving flowers enough to pollinate flowers with both stamens and pastels.

Unfortunately, a strong wind plays havoc with the garden flattening flowering plants that are top heavy. It is then up to the gardener weather to cut off the fallen parts or to tie them up.

There is an art to tying plants up and make them look attractive. Often the stems are tied too tight scrunching leaves and stems together which is not attractive.

The problem can be avoided by placing supports or barriers around plants that are likely to fall over when they are small. Attractive supports can become part of the garden but utilitarian ones should do their job without being seen.

As the plant grows foliage should hide the utilitarian supports to the point that all one sees when looking at the garden are the plants not the supports.

Peony rings have been traditionally used to keep heavy peonies bloom out of the dirt. These supports consist of either an open ring, or one with cross hatches. Both have legs that are attached but will collapse when not in use. The price of a peony ring varies with the materials the product is made from. Supports made of weak materials tend to bend.

A less expensive but more labour intensive method is to use place a number of bamboo stakes around the plant in the spring and tie twine between the stakes making a grid. Like the peony rings, the foliage will grow through the support hiding it from view while keeping the plant upright.

Half circle, and straight supports with the ability to link together to quickly build supports of any size are also available. Once again, check the material the support is made out off. It must be strong enough to hold its shape when pushed into the ground.

All supports must be high enough to support the plant in an upright position and strong enough to support the weight of the plant. The further the plant support is placed into the ground the less likely it is to be pushed over.

Individual stakes can be used to support heavy blooms such as delphiniums.

Ties can be string, cord, twist ties or a piece of two sided Velcro that is easily moved and reused. They should be a neutral color that blends into the landscape. Tie items tight enough to keep the plants in place but lose enough that they look natural.

At the Royal Horticultural Show at Hampton Court Palace a booth was selling a support that consisted of a loose coil, 12 inches in diameter made out of a one eighth inch, coated steel wire. It came with a short metal stake but also will fit into the average sized bamboo stake when a higher support is needed. The coil can be threaded through the plant stems allowing the stems to be supported but not scrunched together. A return customer said that she used hers and moved it through the garden as needed. Like many of the more unique gardening implements made in England, they can be also be purchased through Lee Valley.

Flowers that are not tied up once they fall typically rot or are eaten by slugs.

Using plant supports when needed enhances the garden if it is not noticeable or seen as part of the hard landscaping.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com