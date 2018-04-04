Gardening: Sights and smells of spring are welcomed

A late spring in Central Alberta doesn’t mean that all trees and shrubs will bloom late. A little selective pruning and a bit of climate manipulation will bring branches into bloom indoors.

Trees and shrubs are more exposed to the elements than are perennials or bulb allowing them to react to the warmer temperatures and longer days regardless to the amount of snow on the ground. On warm days buds begin to swell in preparation of flowering or leafing out. On colder days the buds stay as is but extreme cold can result in the loss of flowers.

Cutting stems of early blooming deciduous plants and bringing them into a warmer environment can force them into bloom. The easiest to force into bloom are: Double Flowering Plum, Flowering Almond, Nanking Cherry, May Day along with Apple and Crab Apple Trees. Other shrubs such as Forsythia, Azalea and Daphne also force very easily but their flower buds are not reliably hardy in this climate.

Pussy Willow and poplars will also force and add a different dimension to arrangements; catkins and leaves.

To start the forcing process, choose branches that have plump buds. The bigger the bud, the quicker the plant will come into flower. Keep the plants shape in mind when removing branches. It is better to have fewer forced flowers than a misshapen tree or shrub.

Make all cuts with a sharp tool, cutting back to another branch. Do not leave stubs as they are unsightly and will harm the plant.

Once the branches are cut take them in the house and submerge them in a large tub of cool water for about 24 hours. This conditioning makes it easier for the branches to boom.

After the branches are removed from the water, re-cut the bottom of the stem and slit the stem upwards twice forming an X or star shape. The cut should be 1-2 inches (3- 5 cm) in length. Next remove all buds that will be below the water line as they will rot. Adding floral preservative to the water reduces the risk of a bacterial build up on the branches and in the container allowing plants to absorb more moisture without being recut. Changing the water every couple of days and sterilizing the container will help keep the water fresh and improve the branches blooming rate.

The process of forcing branches into bloom, mimics nature. Place the branches in a cool area for 4 or 5 days then as the buds increase in size move them to a warmer location. Moving a plant into a warm location too quickly can cause the flower buds to fall off, not open or to open improperly.

How long it will take the flowers to bloom is dependent on the variety of branch and how dormant the branch was when it was removed. The closer a plant is to bloom, the easier it is to force. It will take plants that bloom later in the season longer force into flower than early blooming ones. It is much easier to force a Double Flowering Plum in April than a Lilac.

In a year where winter seems to want to stay, the sight and smell of spring is welcomed.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist who lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com