Gardening: Stay out of the garden until the soil is dry

What a difference a week makes. Alberta went from snow warnings to quickly melting snow and worry about overland flooding. In the garden, the snow has melted or is melting quickly saturating the soil.

Stay out of the garden, which includes off the lawn, until the soil has had time to dry, either by evaporation, run off or or sinking further into the ground.

Walking on wet soil compacts it, removing tiny pockets that hold air or moisture. The result is hard lumpy soil that are not easily penetrated by moisture, plant roots or air.

Excess thatch on the lawn should be removed. This can be done by either hand raking, using a roto-rake attachment or a machine that loosens the thatch with a brush. Leaving too much thatch makes it harder for grass to emerge and is easy for worms to tunnel near the surface making the lawn lumpy..

Wait the extra week to insure that the soil is dry. Rake it too soon and grass crowns can be ripped weakening the grass.

Stores have been selling bulbs, tubers and some bare root plants for the last month. Those that have made the purchase should open the containers to see if the plants have started to grow. Plants that have broken dormancy need to be potted up and placed by a bright light source.

Before purchasing any prepackaged plant, look inside the container to see if the plant is growing or grew and died. Bare rooted plants are stored in cool, temperature controlled areas. When plants leave the controlled environment they break dormancy. The first temperature change is often in transport. Store temperatures are warm, which encourages the plants to continue to grow. Plants that are nor sold quickly often grow and die due to lack of moisture.

While some greenhouses have allowed customers into their establishments many have set the date for seasonal opening as May 1. Before rushing out to make early purchases this year, consider the weather and where the plants will be kept until they can be planted out. Change in climate effects plants and it is hard to duplicate the heat and sunshine available in a greenhouse.

That being said, cold hardy plants such as Pansies, Violas and Primroses thrive in cooler temperatures and will survive a few degrees of frost.

April saw an increase in Gardening Events in Central Alberta and May isn’t any different.

On May 12th the Westerner is hosting an Urban Farm Festival with a number of different workshops that will interest a wide range of people. Presentations include: Urban Bees, Urban Hens, Butter Making, Arranging Succulents, Floral Arranging, Soil Health and Garden Planning, Container Veggies, Hanging Baskets, Extending the Growing Season, and Splitting perennials.

The keynote speakers are Shannon and Danny Ruzicka- Pioneer Principles In The Land Of The Entitled. This couple spent a year eating only what was produced on the farm. They are speaking at 12:30.

The Urban Festival has free admission to hear a number of the speakers. There is a cost associated with parking and with hands on presentations. Sign up for presentations at Tickets Alberta.

The Red Deer and District Garden Club is having their Annual Plant Exchange on Sunday May 27 at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre, 6300 -45 Ave, Red Deer. Drop off excess plants between 10:30 and noon. The Sale will run between 12:30 and 2:30.

The Lacombe and District Garden Club’s, Plant Exchange is on May 30 from 9-9, at 5 Meadow Close in Shepherds

Heights.

Exchanges are a great way to acquire unique plants and ones that are proven hardy to the area. Profits from the exchanges go back into the clubs, or in the case of Red Deer, part of the profits go to the Kerry Wood.

Be sure to pot up extra plants in advance for these exchanges as it gives you plant credits and adds to the fun.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com