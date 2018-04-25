Gardening: Stay out of the garden until the soil is dry

What a difference a week makes. Alberta went from snow warnings to quickly melting snow and worry about overland flooding. In the garden, the snow has melted or is melting quickly saturating the soil.

Stay out of the garden, which includes off the lawn, until the soil has had time to dry, either by evaporation, run off or or sinking further into the ground.

Walking on wet soil compacts it, removing tiny pockets that hold air or moisture. The result is hard lumpy soil that are not easily penetrated by moisture, plant roots or air.

Excess thatch on the lawn should be removed. This can be done by either hand raking, using a roto-rake attachment or a machine that loosens the thatch with a brush. Leaving too much thatch makes it harder for grass to emerge and is easy for worms to tunnel near the surface making the lawn lumpy..

Wait the extra week to insure that the soil is dry. Rake it too soon and grass crowns can be ripped weakening the grass.

Stores have been selling bulbs, tubers and some bare root plants for the last month. Those that have made the purchase should open the containers to see if the plants have started to grow. Plants that have broken dormancy need to be potted up and placed by a bright light source.

Before purchasing any prepackaged plant, look inside the container to see if the plant is growing or grew and died. Bare rooted plants are stored in cool, temperature controlled areas. When plants leave the controlled environment they break dormancy. The first temperature change is often in transport. Store temperatures are warm, which encourages the plants to continue to grow. Plants that are nor sold quickly often grow and die due to lack of moisture.

While some greenhouses have allowed customers into their establishments many have set the date for seasonal opening as May 1. Before rushing out to make early purchases this year, consider the weather and where the plants will be kept until they can be planted out. Change in climate effects plants and it is hard to duplicate the heat and sunshine available in a greenhouse.

That being said, cold hardy plants such as Pansies, Violas and Primroses thrive in cooler temperatures and will survive a few degrees of frost.

April saw an increase in Gardening Events in Central Alberta and May isn’t any different.

On May 12th the Westerner is hosting an Urban Farm Festival with a number of different workshops that will interest a wide range of people. Presentations include: Urban Bees, Urban Hens, Butter Making, Arranging Succulents, Floral Arranging, Soil Health and Garden Planning, Container Veggies, Hanging Baskets, Extending the Growing Season, and Splitting perennials.

The keynote speakers are Shannon and Danny Ruzicka- Pioneer Principles In The Land Of The Entitled. This couple spent a year eating only what was produced on the farm. They are speaking at 12:30.

The Urban Festival has free admission to hear a number of the speakers. There is a cost associated with parking and with hands on presentations. Sign up for presentations at Tickets Alberta.

The Red Deer and District Garden Club is having their Annual Plant Exchange on Sunday May 27 at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre, 6300 -45 Ave, Red Deer. Drop off excess plants between 10:30 and noon. The Sale will run between 12:30 and 2:30.

The Lacombe and District Garden Club’s, Plant Exchange is on May 30 from 9-9, at 5 Meadow Close in Shepherds

Heights.

Exchanges are a great way to acquire unique plants and ones that are proven hardy to the area. Profits from the exchanges go back into the clubs, or in the case of Red Deer, part of the profits go to the Kerry Wood.

Be sure to pot up extra plants in advance for these exchanges as it gives you plant credits and adds to the fun.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com

Previous story
Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers
Next story
Why Solar: Millions up for grabs when it comes to carbon dioxide

Just Posted

Alberta premier unhappy with Suzuki honorary degree but defends academic freedom

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says she does not agree with the… Continue reading

Excessive dog poop on Blackfalds ball diamonds frustrates town

Melting snow in Blackfalds uncovered ball diamonds full of dog poop, frustrating… Continue reading

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Kerry Wood Nature Centre acquires new telescope

Star gazing in Red Deer

Red Deer’s warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer Advocate readers support Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

By a wide margin, Red Deer Advocate readers support the Kinder Morgan… Continue reading

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers

Red Deer Advocate editor Crystal Rhyno visited the school on Wednesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month