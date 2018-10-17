Gardening: Stopping to smell the roses

In Alberta roses are often divided into three categories.

The first is hardy shrub roses that survive year after year if planted in a sheltered area. The second group are the shrub rose varieties that aren’t as hardy and need to be planted in a sheltered location. Lastly are the very tender hybrid Tea Roses.

Caring for a hardy rose is similar to caring for a shrub. Water and weed when needed. Pruning in the spring as the bushes are budding out is practical as it is easy to tell the difference between dead and live wood. Spring pruning will not remove any rose buds as they bloom on first year wood. If the plant gets leggy, remove old growth at the ground to allow newer shoots to grow and develop.

Hardy shrub roses that do well in Central Alberta include the Explorer series as well as the Parkland varieties. Hansa roses and crosses of Hansa roses are also very hardy and can often be found surviving in abandoned farmsteads. A new series named after Canadian Artists are proving successful and breathing new life into local rose gardens.

There are also some hardy roses developed by Albertans but are harder to find as they are rarely grown by large commercial growers. Therese Bugnet is the best known of Georges Bugnet roses while Prairie Peace was the rose that Bob Erskine’s considered to be his best.

Semi-hardy roses often survive the winter if they are planted in a sheltered location or given extra protection over winter. In the fall, water in the roses just before the soil freezes. Once the ground is saturated, cover the roots and lower canes with dry mulch. Dry leaves, wood chips, peatmoss or soil all work. Using wet materials will increase the chances of molds and fungus forming. Pavement Roses and some of David Austin’s roses fit into this category.

Tea Roses produce large flowers that look like the ones bought from the florist. They are not hardy to the area but stand a better chance overwintering when planted in a sheltered area and carefully covered each fall.

Lois Hole advised people to cut the canes Tea Rose canes back to approximately a foot (30 cm) in height in the fall. The topmost bud on each cane should be facing outwards. The area around the rose should be free of old leaves in case they harbour fungi or diseases. Like semi-hardy roses they need to be watered in just before the ground freezes. Lois placed a mound of dry peatmoss around the rose canes to a depth of 8-10 inches (20-30 cm). A solid covering of snow will also help insulate the plants during cold and changing temperatures.

Gardeners that have the time and patience to grow Tea Roses are rewarded with lovely fragrant flowers.

Roses are not hard to grow as long as time is spent in the fall covering tender plants. It is up to the individual to decide if the effort is worth the result.

Linda Tomlinson is a horticulturalist that lives near Rocky Mountain House. She can be reached at your_garden@hotmail.com