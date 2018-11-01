Genesh: Is cannabis a cure all or a social evil?

The long wait for legalization of Cannabis is finally over. As of midnight of Oct. 17, Cannabis use has become legal in Canada. Cannabis is now available to adults 19 years and older through licensed online and retail outlets, including some Calgary Co-op stores. As the number of Cannabis outlets in the country is increasing so are the controversies over Cannabis.

Cannabis has now joined the rank of topics with the potential to polarize people, with some claiming Cannabis to be the cure all and others believing it to be a deadly social evil. Neither belief is true since the reality is somewhere in the middle.

Let us look at some popular beliefs around Cannabis and analyze the existing evidence to try and separate fact from fiction.

Legalization would lead to increase in use of Cannabis?

Approximately one quarter of our population is already using Cannabis for various purposes. Post-legalization, a small increase in the use of cannabis is likely, based on what we have learned from the state of Colorado in United States, where Cannabis was legalized a few years ago.

The age demography that shows the greatest proportion of increased use of Cannabis is 55-plus age group.

Marijuana affects brain structure?

Previous studies conducted in this regard have shown mixed results. Meta-analyses of all available research shows that these effects wash out due to other confounding factors such as concurrent use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, pre-existing differences in IQ and brain size between users and non-users.

A possibility of damage to the teenagers’ brain development does exist. But no conclusive evidence is available at this time due to absence of properly conducted studies.

Marijuana and memory impairment?

In acutely intoxicated persons, reliable deficits in short-term memory are seen. But it is not clear whether these effects would persist long-term.

For select groups of consumers, such as people with schizophrenia or those prone to schizophrenia, cannabis use is likely to be more harmful.

Because it is natural and legalized, it is safe?

Everything that is legal is not safe, and the same applies to Cannabis. Cannabis has more than 100 active ingredients, and the actions of many of those are unknown. Cannabis has side effects just like other drugs.

Cannabis can cause addiction

Cannabis use could lead to dependency, manifesting as impairment in the ability to keep a job, and maintain societal and personal relationships.

About 10 per cent of consumers develop dependency from regular use. Factors that increase dependency include use at young age, long-term use, being male, and use of high potency products.

Increased number of “high” drivers?

No evidence from Colorado and other Cannabis-legalized states in US, to say there will be an increase in “high” drivers. Scientists have not yet come up with a clear threshold that dictates intoxication. For long-term cannabis users, THC levels could remain high even if they stop using it for two to three days.

THC will stay in the system for 20-30 days. A person can have a very high level of Cannabis and not be intoxicated. Another person could have only minute levels in his blood and be highly intoxicated, especially if they have consumed it orally.

Is Cannabis becoming more potent?

Cannabis from the sixties contained about 4 per cent to 6 per cent of THC. Cannabis available these days contains 30% THC. It is definitely stronger in the form of concentrates and oils.

CBD or Cannabidiol is a miracle drug?

Many people believe that CBD is a miracle drug. CBD content is less in current cannabis, and 80 per cent is THC. There are different strains of cannabis with different proportions of these components. The effects of CBD in isolation are unclear, due to lack of properly conducted studies.

In conclusion, currently we have very little knowledge about the effects of Cannabis in general, and in older adults in particular. With legalization we can hope that more systematic studies will be conducted in the coming years, giving us a better idea of the effects and side effects of Cannabis, especially in older adults.

Padmaja Genesh, who holds a bachelor degree in medicine and surgery as well as a bachelor degree in Gerontology, has spent several years teaching and working with health care agencies. A past resident of Red Deer, and a past board member of Red Deer Golden Circle, she is now a Learning Specialist at the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Please send your comments to padmajaganeshy@yahoo.ca

