Hay: The world’s fastest friends

Well, it finally happened. It had to, really, what with all this technology these days and other things we didn’t know about, like fitness and training and competence. Somebody finally broke our record.

I’m talking, of course, about the land speed record for the world’s fastest human on a bicycle. It took a long time for somebody to beat us, but someone finally did, and there’s a video to prove it.

It was broken this week by a 45 year old mother of three when she pedaled her bike to an astonishing 296 km/hr (which for you fossils out there is 183.9 miles per hour)! Denise Mueller-Korenek put on a protective eight pound (42 kilogram) kevlar suit and a motorcycle helmet and broke a record that had been in place for twenty years (twenty years metric).

Ok, so she had a highly technical and very expensive custom made bicycle, and she “drafted” behind a race car dragster at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and all we had was a three speed with ape hangers and a banana seat. Oh, and also, we had Michener Hill.

I can still remember that golden bicycle standing – no, floating – in a gilded beam of light in the window of Horsley’s Hardware downtown. It was nothing like I’d ever seen, and nothing like any of the bikes my reprobate gang of friends zoomed around on. It had TEN SPEEDS and it had these handlebars that curled underneath, like the horns of a mountain goat. I found out later that those handlebars actually were officially called “Ram’s Horns”).

And it was painted gold. A magical golden ten speed ram’s horn handle-barred steed that was calling my name.

I won’t go into all the gory details of how I cleverly wangled Mom and Dad into buying that golden bicycle for my birthday, suffice to say it involved a lot of promises to give up half my allowance, take out the garbage twice a week instead of once and to “pay back” the full amount someday. And we all know when “someday” comes.

I put on many happy miles on that two wheeled stallion, and I only crashed a couple of times – like the time the neighborhood mental Cocker Spaniel attacked my pant leg as I pedaled by.

I loved that bike – for a while. And then I didn’t.

Ahhh, the fickleness of youth. Suddenly, ten speed ram’s horns bikes weren’t “radical” anymore. So my bestie John and I took that beautiful bike into his Dad’s shop, tore it apart, put on ape hangers (look it up, youngsters!), a banana seat and made it a three speed. Oh, and we (John) painted it black. Jet black.

My Mom and Dad just shook their heads. (I was kinda spoiled, as you may have guessed).

And it was on our two wheeled three speed, ape hanger, banana seat rocket ships that my buddies and I pedaled our little butts off straight down the steepest hill in town. Over and over again.

Michener Hill. Not the other mis-named “Michener Hill” over by the Comp, the straight down, narrow Ross Street hill. We didn’t have things like radar, or stop watches or “brains” in those days, but we all agreed that we had the record for the fastest bicycles in the world, flying by Coronation Park, bugs in our teeth, wind in our Brylcreem, hanging on for dear life.

And now a lady has broken our record, and good for her. But I’m pretty sure, she didn’t have Michener Hill, and she didn’t have the world’s fastest friends.

Previous story
2019 Canada Winter Games: Spotlight on short track speed skating
Next story
Musings of a retired work-a-holic

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta Friday afternoon. Warning… Continue reading

POLL: Most people don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Sixty-six per cent of Advocate readers who responded to an on-line poll… Continue reading

Grassroots movement to clean up Red Deer is gaining momentum

Homeless people need more attention than shopping carts, says former councillor Cindy Jefferies

Lacombe cracks down on messy properties

Crackdown to target longstanding offenders

Red Deer citizens restrain suspect motorist who caused several collisions and fled

Police thank the public, but caution about getting into ‘harm’s way’

Updated: Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied a request for a mistrial… Continue reading

Former Canadian astronaut says space shuttle is a vehicle of hope

OTTAWA — Sending messages of hope from space is a big part… Continue reading

Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a NAFTA trade panel review a U.S.… Continue reading

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

SURREY, B.C. — Three First Nations in British Columbia gathered today to… Continue reading

Tail with a happy ending: Dog rescued from fighting ring, ready for police work

Dallas’s ear-to-ear grin and bright brown eyes seem to sparkle with joy.… Continue reading

Liberal leader doubles down on notion that $75 weekly grocery bill is possible

MONTREAL — One day after being ridiculed for saying it was possible… Continue reading

Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man… Continue reading

Ontario finance minister projects $15B deficit for province

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister said the province will have to make… Continue reading

Most Read