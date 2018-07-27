Hay’s Daze: Captain Kayak paddles again

As described with just a smidgen of exaggeration two columns ago or so, it’s been a little kayak crazy around here for the past two summers or so. The Better Half has found a new passion – a raison d’être – which is French for “floating in a little boat on the water”.

She would rather be floating on the water in a little boat than doing just about anything else. Preferably on lovely warm beach water, say, in Hawaii, or maybe Mexico. But as mentioned last time, the best way to facilitate her growing obsession turned out to be the acquisition of something called an “inflatable kayak”.

Now I know the idea of a kayak that you pump up like a kid’s floating orca water toy sounds a little iffy, tippy and tenuous but hey – it looked pretty good on those YouTube videos.

So my personal knowledge of kayaks etc. is a tad limited in that I always thought the word “kayak” came from the sound that a killer whale makes when he (or she) swallows a small boat in one gulp. It turns out from my extensive research by clicking on Google that the term “kayak” is derived from the Inuit word “qayaq“ which means “whale food”.

Just kidding, the qayaq (pronounced “kayak”) was originally developed by Inuit fishermen. It had a wood or whalebone-skeleton frame with stretched animal skins which were then inflated with a small portable air pump. OK, kidding again, air pumps (not to mention plastic) hadn’t been invented yet.

But when first got our modern plastic air-pumped one-person kayak, I duly thrashed away on the air pump a few thousand times, put the two-ended paddle together (incorrectly), attached the fin/rudder thingy to the underside of the boat (sort of), dragged the whole assembly over to the water, said “Good luck!” to the Better Half, and went to have a lie-down in the shade of a tree on the beach. Who knew kayaking was so strenuous?

Also, we needed to test it to make sure it wouldn’t immediately sag to the bottom of the lake leaving the test pilot splashing around in a life jacket until the RCMP rescue boat arrived. So who better than someone like the B.H. who grew up at the lake? Certainly not me, who grew up in mortal fear of all water in general on account of the evil ten meter diving board at the outdoor pool that I once jumped off of on a double-dog dare.

All went swimmingly well, so to speak, and before I could say “Aye aye Captain” we suddenly had a second inflatable kayak, and there was no more napping under a tree for me.

I actually managed to get into the kayak the first time without flipping overboard and creating a tsunami on the lake and have subsequently puddled and paddled around in several large bodies of limb-freezing water trying to keep up to the B.H.

And then I lost a skeg. ‘Did it hurt?’ you may ask, and I would laugh flippantly. “You poor Land Lubber, you! We salty sailors all know that a “skeg” is that fin/rudder thingy that fits on the underside at the back of the boat!” (I Googled it after I lost it when I was in charge of loading the car after kayaking one day.) (It turns out, skegs aren’t available to be purchased.)

So the B.H.’s kayak has a skeg, mine is skeg-less. But since I’ve become an Olympic level kayaker with several minutes of experience, I am fearlessly unfazed about hitting the waves again with part of the boat missing.

What could possible go wrong?

Harley Hay is a Red Deer writer and filmmaker.

