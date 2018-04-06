Hay’s Daze: Coming face to face with your face

You’ve probably heard of “face time” as in when some swanky self-possessed business person wants a meeting with another similarly empowered person face-to-face, they say: “Let’s schedule a little face time”.

Or if you have some of that Mac gear, Apple has a Skype kind of thing they call Face Time which allows you to connect with someone on the phone through a video link so you can see if they are still wearing their pyjamas at noon when you chat with them.

And speaking of faces we all know that scanners have been created that have “facial recognition software” so that in the near future even when old friends don’t recognize you now that you’re older and much more wrinkly the new security system on your front door can still beam your face, recognize you, and let you in. Sort of like a James Bond movie without the fun.

And in a related development you may also have noticed that there is a veritable plague of Fitness Centres popping up everywhere lately. They have been showing up in abandoned department store locations in shopping malls, in trendy new commercial districts, and former Burger King outlets. There are now more Fitness Gyms than Dairy Queens! A disturbing trend, I know, but there it is.

But what have Fitness Gyms have to do with “faces?” you may ask and I’m glad you did. Because just this week it was announced that world’s first “FaceGym” is opening in NYC (where else?). That’s right – finally you can take your face to a gym and tune up those occipitofrontalis, temporoparietalis, and zygomaticus muscles! And I’m sure you’ve been thinking lately that you need to do a little work on your ole orbicularis oculi and levator labii. I know I have.

Forget the glutes, abs and pecs – it’s the 40 plus facial muscles that are facing off at the FaceGym. And lest you think this is just another money-grab involving applying cosmetics and getting Botox-ed, you’d be mistaken.

No, it’s another money grab involving “kneading, massaging, and contorting the face to best sculpt and tone facial muscles, much like a non-invasive DIY face-lift”, and it starts at $70 (US) a pop. And founder Inge Theron, a British beauty journalist, says at the end of the 30 to 45 minute session your face will definitely feel the burn.

“At the end, your muscles hurt just as much as if you’d been to the gym,” she says. “We call it ‘sweet pain.’”

Just what we all need, don’t you think – pony up a hundred Canadian bucks so we can have more ‘sweet pain’ in our lives.

But if FaceGym means lookin’ good, you can bet the place will be packed with the same faces that spend buckets of dough on cosmetics and other more radical attempts to hang onto rapidly fading youth.

Because Miss Theron appears to be onto something.

A 2018 study by Northwestern University found that “face yoga” – 30 minutes a day of facial exercises – can “plump up cheeks, reduce visible signs of aging and tone the shape of one’s face”. So if you figure you want to be even better looking than you already are, fear not, Theron has plans to expand FaceGym to other cities. Who knows, we may even get one here. Probably in an old Dairy Queen location near you.

But then again, maybe we should all be like my father in law. He’s 87 and he says he likes looking in the mirror.

“I can’t wait until tomorrow,” he says, “Because I just get better looking every day!”

Harley Hay is a Red Deer writer and filmmaker.

Previous story
Book Review: Book explores dark and mature themes

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Saskatchewan RCMP say truck collided with bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say people have died and others have been… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month