Hay’s Daze: Qwerty never gets old

Have you ever wondered why “QWERTY” is the worldwide keyboard design for English language writing machines? I know I have. And have you ever wondered what the heck this “QWERTY” thing is, and why it is hardly ever discussed except by Saturday morning newspaper columnists with nothing better to rabble on about? If you have, you are a rare and interesting person.

I just typed QWERTY by hitting the first six letter keys on my computer keyboard, left to right. And the rest of the standard keyboard arrangement is built around these letters. It is the accepted pattern on your computers, SmartPhones, dumb phones and anything with a keyboard made to type words and stuff. Hence, the term “Qwerty Keyboard”.

Youngsters of the computer/cell phone age probably don’t know (and certainly don’t care) that the Tweets and texts they are typing several hundred times a day by the lightning fast pricking of their thumbs originated over 150 years ago with the invention of an obsolete museum piece called the “typewriter”. (And they probably don’t care that “the pricking of their thumbs” is a reference to another nearly obsolete item, namely a “book”. By an obsolete guy called “Shakespeare”.)

But why QWERTY, other than it’s fun to say?

My exhaustive 3.5 minutes of research reveals that when the first commercial typewriters were being invented around 1874, there was a problem. No one had invented paper yet, and it was difficult to get those stone tablets into the cylindrical thingy on the typewriter.

Just kidding, of course, paper was invented a lot earlier — say, about 1860.

Be that as it may, the problem with the original alphabetical order of keys was the metal arm thingies attached to the keys kept jamming when neighboring keys were pressed, so a smart dude named Mr. Sholes “struggled for five years” to come up with an a design that would avoid jamming. Also, QWERTY is apparently blamed on the influence of telegraph operators who were used to Morse Code, which I personally understand about as much as I understand the meaning of life, and the secrets of the universe.

All of which is currently ironic because keys don’t jam on digital keyboards, but we’re all still stuck with QWERTY. And, hey, when something is all you know, then you know it all. Teenagers with the blazing thumbs can set speed records on their iPhones, and as they say, better the devil you know than the devil you don’t. Maybe that’s why social media is so evil these days.

I first encountered QWERTY and the ancient typewriting machine in high school. Yes, at the great risk of looking like a dork, I took typing class. I took it for two reasons: 1. all the girls were in typing class, and 2. it was rumored to be “easy credits”. It turned out that both of those notions were gross exaggerations. There were way too many other male people in the class, and slamming away with skinny fingers on those clunky Remingtons was far from “easy”.

But the thing is, knowing how to type turned out to be one of the few good things I got out of high school. (The other was learning how to grow long hair.)

I’m thinking about all this because the Better Half got me a wonderful present recently. It’s a 1940s Smith Corona typewriter that she found in a second hand store. It’s the coolest thing ever but even though it still works, it’s almost impossible to type a whole sentence without breaking a finger or two.

But guess what the easiest thing to type on it is without jamming the keys…

QWERTY qwerty QWERTY. That never gets old.

Harley Hay is a Red Deer writer and filmmaker.

Previous story
Seniors: Cure for Alzheimer’s disease – A mirage or a moving target?
Next story
Street Tales: Fathers, mothers and authority

Just Posted

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Volunteers needed for committees

Deadline to apply is Monday

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Photo: World of Arts and Culture showcased local talent

Edie Vander Meulen takes in some of the art done by Mohamad… Continue reading

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It’s Superman. There’s the king… Continue reading

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Most Read