Health Foundation: In pursuit of providing world-class health care

The Government of Alberta recently released its health-care priority spending list. Of note was that the Red Deer Regional Hospital was not included on that list.

Firstly, as a Central Albertan I am disappointed: I feel for the physicians, nurses and other health-care workers looking for tools to do their jobs to their maximum potential. I feel for people facing wait times in excess of 10 hours while trying to access medical treatment. I feel for patients who must travel great distances to get the health care those in major cities already take for granted. I could go on.

However, as the chief executive officer of the only major charity funding the Red Deer Hospital, I have another perspective.

I see this as an opportunity … a responsibility … to step up the funding we provide to the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

Our board of directors recently made a minor change to our vision so that it is now an action statement:

“Dedicated to the pursuit of providing world class healthcare”

These volunteer board members, those who set the tone for our organization, have doubled down on their commitment.

They chose to add “Dedicated to the pursuit of” to what was previously “World-class health care for Central Albertans”.

They are increasing their resolve to fulfill our mission to the hospital.

New equipment, services and programs need to be added to the hospital, of that there is no question.

However, there are plenty of programs, services and pieces of equipment that can be improved, modified or upgraded.

Central Albertans can help to make sure that what we do have is the best it can be.

You, your family, your neighbours and fellow Central Albertans can ensure that health care workers in the Red Deer Regional Hospital have the best equipment for the programs and services they currently provide.

You can make sure that our health care workers come to work knowing that the equipment they have is the best available so they can provide world-class health care.

Here is a recent example of a system that works:

Dr. Horne of Laboratory Services at the Red Deer Regional Hospital said: “We would never be able to purchase this equipment without funding from the Festival of Trees, and the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.”

Laboratory services was the recipient this year of Festival of Trees proceeds. Given Dr. Horne’s department budget, there would not be enough money to purchase the equipment provided by Festival — not in the short term, and likely not in the long term.

So thanks to you, Central Alberta, you have funded equipment for the Red Deer Hospital that likely would have never otherwise been purchased. You have made an impact on the care Central Albertans receive — potentially saving lives! Your support has made it possible for staff in the lab to process samples more efficiently and provide results quicker to our physicians. This improved efficiency will save lives.

You can continue to ensure that the Red Deer Regional Hospital has access to the best equipment for the current services and programs they run. You can donate funds or time to the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.

Either way, you will be contributing to the pursuit of providing world class healthcare for Central Albertans.

On behalf of the board of directors, volunteers and staff of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, I thank you for funding or volunteering with us in the past, and I thank you for considering our foundation in the future.

You can make an impact on the health care provided to Central Albertans.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer please call 403.343.4773, email foundation@ahs.ca, or visit www.rdrhfoundation.com.

Iaian Park is the executive director of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.

Previous story
Family: Heroes come in all shapes and sizes

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

Red Deer’s drop-in recreation fees are frozen in 2018, while memberships, rentals increase

Council wants to get more people using the facilities

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Family: Heroes come in all shapes and sizes

    It sure is cold out! But, hockey fans, particularly those of us…

  • Extreme Esteem: Talk to me

    “Communication – the human connection – is the key to personal and…

  • Health Foundation: In pursuit of providing world-class health care

    The Government of Alberta recently released its health-care priority spending list. Of…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month