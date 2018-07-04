Kitchen Confessions: Grill up a Hawaiian barbecue pork burrito bowl

I have a tendency to get a bit obsessed over certain types of foods or types of cooking from time-to-time. I would have to admit that this week it’s been quinoa based burrito bowls. These things are super easy to have everything pre-assembled to whip up a quick dinner and have easy left overs for lunch prep. I cooked the pork in my Instant Pot (surprise, surprise) and then seared it on the barbecue with the rest of other bowl ingredients – so good.

Hawaiian Barbecue Pork Burrito Bowl

Meat

1-2 pork tenderloins

1-2 tbsp coconut oil

Salt & pepper

1 cup of cooked quinoa (cook according to package directions)

Sauce

2 cups pineapple juice

1 tbsp fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic

¼ cup brown sugar

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp chipotle hot sauce

1 tbsp sriracha sauce

Burrito bowl add-ins:

Fresh pineapple rings

1 red bell pepper, sliced

One mango, peeled and sliced

Avocado, sliced

1 can of black beans, rinsed and drained

Green onions, cilantro, diced jalapeno

In a large bowl, combine the sauce ingredients. Remove a cup and set aside for later.

I know I have been really pushing the Instant Pot, but it’s just so easy!! If you don’t have an Instant Pot, you could cook the tenderloin and sauce (take that cup out still) in your slow cooker for four hours on high or about seven hours on low and get the same result! If you want to jump on my bandwagon and cook it in the Instant Pot, here’s what you need to do: turn your pot onto the sauté setting and melt your coconut oil. Cut the pork tenderloin in half and sear the meat to get a nice golden brown crust. Add the sauce and turn to meat/stew setting for 35 minutes.

Prep the rest of the add-ins and in about 50 minutes from when you set the meat/stew setting, you can heat up your BBQ or even indoor grill pan.

When that’s done, you can allow the pot to vent off on its’ own or quick vent it yourself. After removing the lid, lightly shred the meat using two forks. The rest of this colourful meal is done on the grill – just watch carefully so not to burn the fruit b/c it does go quickly! Cook the shredded pork and baste it with the reserved sauce until you see a nice caramelization on the meat.

Plate and eat, using additional sauce if you like! Refrigerate leftovers separately for easy meal prep the next day.

Shannon Yacyshyn’s Kitchen Confessions column runs every second Thursday in the Red Deer Advocate.

