Kitchen Confessions: Making home remedies to get through cold & flu season

It’s that time of year; eyelids are starting to puff, throats are starting to scratch and noses are starting turn red and drip… Colder temperatures lure us back inside buildings where we breathe each other’s germ infested air. That’s right – it’s cold and flu season, and if you believe everything you read on social media, “2018 is the worst flu season yet!” I’m not trying to be an alarmist, but you just never know what super bugs are floating around these days.

The onset of these colds/flus usually happens quite quickly; you start to experience the cold dull ache in your bones, yet your skin feels hot and clammy to the touch. Fluids want to escape through your face, and you’re trying to deny but we all know: you’re sick! First of all, I need to clarify that I’m not a doctor or medical practitioner, but what I’m about to share with you will make you feel better. Disclaimer: this concoction will probably make you stink, but let’s face it, you’re already sick and nobody wants to be around you anyways. If you try these remedies at the earliest onset of your illness, things can definitely turn around for you!

Shannon’s Witch’s Brew

Ingredients:

Boiling water

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, grated if you like it strong, or peeled and thinly sliced for a more mild taste

1 inch piece of turmeric, peeled and thinly sliced OR 1 tbsp high quality turmeric powder

1 or 2 whole cloves

Juice of a lemon

2 tbsp locally harvested honey

Method:

Put all of the ingredients in your favourite mug, let steep for about 10 minutes and enjoy! Of course you can make big batches of this brew and have on hand and sip on while you rest in bed (and stay away from your office, especially if you and I work in the same office!) Like most remedies, the key to this brew’s efficacy is in how quickly you get it into your body after you start noticing the symptoms!

Shannon Yacyshyn’s Kitchen Confessions column runs every second Thursday in the Red Deer Advocate.

Most Read

