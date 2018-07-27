Let’s Talk: Infrastructure a vital link for all in Red Deer

Thank you for the opportunity to submit a monthly column for the Red Deer Advocate. Over the course of the year, I hope to address various issues the citizens of Red Deer raise with City Council throughout our conversations in the community.

In municipal leadership, winter is synonymous with snow and ice control and, as most of you will no doubt have noticed, summer is synonymous with road construction. The results of The City of Red Deer’s annual citizen satisfaction survey are in, and while crime continues to be the number one priority of Red Deerians, transportation infrastructure and efficiency are named the second priority of our community.

Regardless of your mode of transportation around our community, you will have experienced road, sidewalk and/or trail reconstruction in one location or another. Council can certainly empathize with frustrations with road construction season, especially when travel delays occur, but the great challenge of municipal government is that people are often upset with deteriorating road, sidewalk and trail conditions, and just as frustrated with construction conditions when the City endeavours to resolve these very citizen concerns.

Generally speaking, the City has had a longstanding road infrastructure deficit that City Council and Administration have been working to rectify. While there are some roads and sidewalks that have been and are being re-built because they are past the point of no return (for the engineers out there, the Pavement Quality Index or “PQI” has shifted past the mean of the bell curve), other roads and sidewalks are now being fixed early enough that minor repairs or re-surfacing are sufficient. The City’s goal, in aspiring to operational excellence, is preventive maintenance and preemptive repairs, as they are the most efficient and effective strategy for our community in the long run. In addition, over the past five years, there have literally been thousands upon thousands of pot holes (or more accurately, “frost boils”) inventoried throughout our city, an unfortunate consequence of the freeze/thaw cycle that has become the new normal of Central Alberta winters. In this timeframe, 70,264 potholes have been filled, and we will continue until this infrastructure deficit is resolved altogether.

The other road infrastructure question Council often receives is with respect to The City’s future intentions regarding roundabouts. While there seems to be more public consensus for roundabouts in lower traffic areas such as residential neighbourhoods (Garden Heights and Southbrook are good examples), the public opinion regarding roundabouts on major arterials (namely 67th Street & 30th Avenue and 67th Street & Orr Drive) is more divided. In light of the latter mixed public opinion regarding roundabouts, Council tabled the planned roundabout at 40 Avenue & 19th Street, and those proposed on major corridors thereafter, pending a review of the effectiveness and public response to the two major intersections that have been constructed to date.

The other transportation improvement you will likely notice this summer is the continuation of phased in upgrades for necessary major sidewalk replacements, with some sidewalks becoming trails to connect these pathways to the linear trail system and to improve the pedestrian and cycling experience along these routes.

As a final note, the QEII interchange project to the South of the city is a Provincial road infrastructure project. While The City of Red Deer advocated for and is supportive of this project to improve public safety and access and egress into our city, public inquiries and complaints associated with this specific intersection are best directed to the Provincial Government and local MLA’s as they have the direct authority over this road project. The latest update from the Province on this interchange upgrade is that it is expected to be completed by fall 2018.

I hope this helps to answer some of your questions until next month. As always, Council thanks you for the ongoing opportunity to represent you. We look forward to seeing you all in the near future and hearing about what is important to citizens in our community.

Until next time…

Mayor Tara Veer

