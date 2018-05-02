Market Gypsy: Top 25 food destinations and products in Central Alberta

With the buzz around Central Alberta’s Food Scene, I wanted to know what tops food destinations or products were creating such a sensation. Here are your answers: Market Gypsy Top 25

1) Chai Wallahs. Traditional masala chai tea and honey are fully loved in Central Alberta, with the most nominations and delicious photos. One nominator makes her “favourite chia honey granola made with chia wallahs chia honey.”

2) Troubled Monk. Vodka — corked bottle. Enough said.

3) The Danish Canadian Museum. Near Dickson and opening for the season in May, enjoy authentic Danish cuisine and beverages at the Saga Cafe.

4) Holmehus Antiques. Farm Fresh Eggs. Nominated with: “The Farm With The Good Food produces delicious eggs, and in every dozen they almost always include a green shelled egg (they are the kids FAVOURITE) and also have duck eggs!”

5) Addys Middle Eastern Cuisine. Stop everything for some of the best Tabboulleh Salad (so healthy for you) and Falafel Wrap. Middle Eastern, Lebanese, Mediterranean, Vegetarian Friendly.

6) Eagle Creek Farms. Located near Bowden, you will find Alberta’s only Sunflower Maze, and a strawberry, vegetable U-pick too.

7) T’s Bakery Café. Gluten free headquarters for your treats, lunch & soups. Vegetarian Friendly.

8) Cutie Pies. Lacombe’s East LA, pie shop and pie classes are new but Ms. Penny has been baking pies for over 25 years.

9) Messinger Meats. German specialty & butcher shop with local milk veal, elk, pork, beef and a full on café. Prized Piedmontese Beef is often one of three hot lunches offered daily.

10) Viva La Sirena. Sangrias, plates of chorizo sausage to share, mussels, and churro for a sweet treat, a Spanish tapa restaurant in Sylvan Lake.

11) Edgar Farms. You know it is Spring with their Asparagus.

12) Donut Mill. Monthly flavour features. Yes. Please.

13) Markerville Creamery Museum. Tours of a 1930’s butter creamery, and the Kaffistofa serves coffee, Foothills Creamery ice cream, “Peasant Lunch”, Icelandic specialty Pylsur and pickled herring.

14) Get Canned! Blackfalds offers some of the best Pickled Baby Corn and for the adventurous, Sweet Pickled Pepperoni.

15) Steel Pony Farm. A nomination mentioned at supper, fresh locally grown vegetables, weekly CSA vegetable baskets. I was bragging about still having four Red Russian Garlic cloves left from the Garlic Festival.

16) Miners’ Café and Coliseum Gift Shop. If hiking or just wanting a Sunday drive to Nordegg, this stop is for you. Breakfast, sandwiches, soups and vegetarian choices available along with pie, lots of pie.

17) Fisherman’s Pride Seafood. Fresh fish in the Prairies!

18) Viva-Deli. European house made sausage, pepperoni, pelmeni, and smoked fish.

19) Las Palmeras Restaurant. The salsa alone is enough to stay for an hour, but the Tequila Chicken was the nomination.

20) Last Chance Saloon. Coal mining town of Wayne, offers some of the best burgers and live music.

21) Torill’s Table Waffle Mixes. Based on a traditional Norwegian recipe, made with whole wheat flour, oatmeal, flaxseed meal and ground almonds they draw in loved ones around the table.

22) Sunshine Blends. Innisfail’s fresh pressed juices and kombucha.

23) Rueon Thai Restaurant. Owner, Kim, is proud to offer fresh flavors. The Tom Yum Gai soup alone will have you returning each week but the Mhieng Thai, lettuce wraps are a favorite too.

24) Red Deer Farmer’s Market. Fresh squeezed lemonade.

25) Rusty Pelican — Lots to enjoy at the restaurant but the fish dishes and margaritas are what a nominator settled on.

Sharlyn Carter lives in Red Deer preparing a feast or loving the outdoors. You can find her on Instagram, Facebook or Market Gypsy.ca

