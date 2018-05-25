MNP Canada Games Torch Relay lights the way for 2019 Games

Torch relays raise the level of event anticipation whenever they are launched. The recent announcement of the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay for the 2019 Games is no exception. Not only does the torch relay raise anticipation in Red Deer and central Alberta, but for the first time the Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch travels across the nation and raises the level of anticipation and excitement for the 2019 Games across the nation.

The Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch is more than just a flame. The symbolism of the torch ignites athletes’ hopes and dreams. It inspires many as it ignites a sense of community and the individual hopes and dreams we have in our own lives.

As I look ahead to fall 2018, I find myself thinking back to the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. The Olympic torch weaved its way through Canada and a passion in central Alberta was ignited. This passion was reignited in central Albertans in 2010, when the Olympic torch passed through central Alberta again. Red Deer hosted the biggest per capita celebration, second only to the host city, Vancouver during the 2010 torch relay. Over 20,000 people lined the streets and filled the Westerner Park celebration site to join in the revelry and excitement of the torch bringing the light to hopes and dreams of all.

On October 4, the 2019 Games light the way for the hopes and dreams of athletes, families and supporters across the nation. The torch begins its journey on Parliament Hill and is lit from the Centennial Flame. From there, the torch travels to the east coast, starting its cross-country journey in Halifax, Nova Scotia and working its way across Canada.

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay features two types of stops: celebration stops and torch relay stops.

Celebration stops are photo opportunity stops throughout our nation to help build on the Canada Games story of Unity through Sport.

Torch relay stops feature an opportunity for community members to participate as torchbearers. Torchbearers run, walk or wheel along a dedicated route to a celebration site where the community hosts a celebration.

This nationwide journey makes torch relay stops in 26 communities. Beyond the host province of Alberta, stops include Halifax, Montreal, Niagara Region, London, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Victoria, Kelowna and Prince George. In Alberta, we visit Grande Prairie, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Calgary, Rimbey, Leduc, Blackfalds, Olds, Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Ponoka and Red Deer.

The torch flame lights the Canada Games Cauldron at the Opening Ceremony on February 15, 2019. The cauldron moves to the Canada Games Celebration Plaza for the duration of the Games to continue to light the athlete’s dreams throughout the games.

The capacity to pull off such an ambitious event is all because of sponsors! MNP fills a huge role in turning our vision of a national torch relay into a reality. Across the country, MNP offices are being engaged to make this a memorable experience for all. In addition, the local support of Pidherney’s helps ensure the safe handling of the torch during the relay and we are so very lucky to have the support of these community corporate supporters like MNP and Pidherney’s to help us deliver a life-shaping Games experience!

Applying to be a torchbearer is a simple process. Visit canadagames.ca/2019/mnptorchrelay and fill out our torchbearer nomination form. This is an amazing opportunity to recognize someone who goes above and beyond to make their community an incredible place to live.

Help us make the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay a success by sharing this information as much as you can, either through word of mouth or social media! You can light the path to Red Deer, Alberta and show the country what we already know: Red Deer is one of the best communities in the nation. Let’s make it Our Moment for everyone!

Lyn Radford

Board Chair

2019 Canada Winter Games