From left to right: Cadet Stuart Carde, Cadet Ciara Mallary, Cadet Hailey Estey-Hevey, Cadet Joel Ethan Dohei, Cadet Marshall Allooloo, Cadet Tylen Micheal Baker, and Warrant Julia Hoffman standing side by side with big smiles at a Field Training Exercise. (Photo by Flight Sgt. Mashenka De Silva)

Nine members of the 1390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, based in Red Deer, were chosen to take the general training course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre in B.C.

The training runs from July 8 to 21. The cadets selected include: Marshall Allooloo, Tylen Baker, Jeremy Brownwell, Stuart Carde, Joel Dohei, Hailey Estey-Hevey, Riley Gillan, Ciara Mallery, Evelyn Parsons, George Spiller and Ethan Van.



