Advocate reader Sharon McNeill spotted this goose standing on a flower pot in Anders by the lake in Red Deer Friday. (Photo contributed by Sharon McNeill)

READER PHOTO: Goosing around in Anders in Red Deer

Advocate reader Sharon McNeill spotted a goose relaxing on a flower pot Friday in Anders.

Reader photos can be sent to editorial@reddeeradvocate.com.

Previous story
Kitchen Confessions: Korean lettuce wraps a super quick, easy and healthy dinner

Just Posted

Accused killer held in Stettler hospital for threatening suicide before murder

Savage escaped from hospital hours before allegedly killing a Stettler man

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Red Deer’s first-ever Respect Day will be marked May 25

Family activities, live music at City Hall Park

Supreme Court will hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will help settle the controversy… Continue reading

Good news for N.B.: Trans-Canada to reopen Friday as floodwaters recede

FREDERICTON — A major milestone has been hit in New Brunswick’s flood… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s confident talks aimed at… Continue reading

No visible uneasiness over Ford cutback in F-150 production

DETROIT — There’s no apparent signs that Wall Street is worried about… Continue reading

Green party says investigation clears May on harassment complaint

OTTAWA — The Green party says an independent investigation has cleared Elizabeth… Continue reading

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

OTTAWA — A new report by the parliamentary budget watchdog says Conservative… Continue reading

US denies some immigrants accused of crimes a day in court

BOSTON — Some immigrants living in the country illegally and accused of… Continue reading

Mayor: Swastika flag hanging in front of home ‘pure hatred’

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The mayor of a town… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month