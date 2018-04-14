Recognizing the heart and commitment of our volunteers

This coming week we celebrate National Volunteer Week. I have honestly been looking forward to this week. In fact, I am pretty sure the 2019 Games staff are tired of me asking what the plans are!

Why the excitement? Because this is my moment to say I truly think that volunteers are the backbone of this country and they give something that cannot be bought: heart and commitment.

This year, more than ever, my reflections have expanded nationally to the thousands of volunteers preparing to send delegations of athletes, managers, coaches and Mission staff to our community in just 10 months! All over this country, sport competitions are happening to determine what athletes will represent their province or territory at the 2019 Games. These competitions are powered by volunteers, just like the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Each sport has provincial and local sport organizations that are supported by volunteers. Quite often, coaches, managers and officials are volunteering their time to make these organizations possible. My thoughts scan over the country, from Nunavut to Newfoundland, across the Atlantic provinces, through Quebec and Ontario, sweeping across the Prairie provinces to the west coast before finally resting on our province and community of central Alberta.

Our family arrived in Red Deer over 30 years ago. From the Welcome Wagon volunteer that thoughtfully dropped off a welcome package to us, to all of the organizations our children’s activities have led us to, and each and every event I have been involved in, I have had the absolute privilege to be impacted by volunteers. My own volunteer experiences have led me to learn from the community greats like Joan Donald, Val Sandal, Jerry Tennant, Hugh and Jim McPherson, Edie Hebert and many, many more. I have seen organizations revived because a volunteer cared enough to see the benefit it was to the community and advocate for it. I have seen volunteer-run events that have placed millions of dollars into community coffers. That is heart and commitment exemplified and magnified!

My blessings further deepen now as we look at the 2019 Games volunteer team, the ones already engaged and the ones to come. There are the ambassadors that are helping with casinos, pre-Games event hosting, volunteer recruitment booths and merchandise booths, all showing true meaning of community spirit. Planning volunteers for each area of the Games have been immersed for several months and now are starting to form their volunteer teams a variety of areas. These are the people playing a critical role in creating the community spirit for the 2019 Games!

Today, is the next day of my lifelong appreciation of all of you. I want volunteers to know that I, as a volunteer along with all the other 2019 Games Board of Governors and 2019 Games staff, appreciate your wisdom, time and commitment to our community.

Today, I say thank you to our fellow nationwide volunteers, thank you to all the volunteers of central Alberta, and thank you to the 2019 Games volunteers, for all of you are showing your heart and commitment! This Is Our Moment to build together and it could not be possible without you.

Next weekend, on Saturday, April 21, we invite you to join us as we host an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at our Volunteer Recruitment Centre located at 2830 Bremner Avenue (in Ing & McKee). There will be prizes and giveaways, as we celebrate the opening of our Volunteer Recruitment Centre and thank our current and prospective volunteers. I hope to see you there!

Lyn Radford Board Chair

2019 Canada Winter Games