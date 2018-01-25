Running with Rhyno: Canadian River Valley Revenge Race Report

My first race of 2018 was not what I expected

Cutting through the rhythmic dance of runners manoeuvring the forested trail came a distinct sound in the distance.

I’m in Edmonton’s river valley behind two fast-moving runners when one remarks – Is that a coyote? Instantly my ears perk up. What?? A coyote?

Sure enough we determine the high intensity bark was indeed coming from one or two coyotes. They sounded far away so I didn’t give it much thought but I picked up my pace slightly.

This past Saturday I officially kicked off my 2018 training with the winter version of Canadian River Valley Revenge.

Race organizers are not messing around with this course. With a mix of single track, groomed trails, switchbacks and more, this is not one race to be taken lightly especially in the winter.

The biannual series – held in June and January – offers a 5K trail teaser, relay options, a 25K and a 50K in the winter. In June a 50 mile and 100 miler are added to the mix.

I went into this race thinking I would be done in under three hours. I said to my friend, if I am not sipping a Troubled Monk beer in three hours, I am turning around. My thinking? A trail run in Alberta’s concrete capital, which I point out is no Calgary with its close proximity to the mountains, would likely consistent of a few trails scattered among of mix of asphalt.

Pttff. I would be done in no time.

Boy was I wrong.

In the heart of the Edmonton’s urban centre lies a network of unexpected trails along the river valley that often leave you hugging the earth after bushwhacking through the trees.

To say I was surprised is a huge understatement. I’m confident I wasn’t alone in my astonishment that Edmonton boasted such beautiful and challenging trails.

Not even two kilometres into the race, I accepted that I would not finish in under three hours. I would need to dig deep and tap into my mental toughness. I did not expect the crazy climbs or the never ending switchbacks. This race was for training and mileage.

Thankfully Mother Nature was accommodating and I was not running in minus 100 or whatever. It had been warmish all week in Edmonton, which gave us a mix of snow and packed trails to run.

Generally the trails were in pretty good condition. I wore my Kahtoola traction until I could not handle them anymore. In the muddy sections, the spikes collect all the mud, which makes you feel like you are running with cement shoes.

Overall I felt pretty good on the course. I wish I had thought more about my nutrition but I didn’t think I would be on the trail for that long. I drank plain water and ate a vegan peanut butter bar.

(Speaking of drinking … I love that the aid stations had some Scottish-inspired special drinks for the racers. Not one to drink and run, I saved my special drink for the finish line. )

I had some twinges in my right leg descending the winding downhills so I backed off my pace. It’s too early in the season to be injured. I have five big races this year. With about 5K to go, I got into conversation with another runner who was finishing up his second loop. I think the distraction saved my legs. We were going pretty slow, walking mostly, so it allowed me to reel in my pace.

The majority of the race was in the trails winding along the North Saskatchewan River connected by short urban sections. At times, I forgot I was in the city.

What a great humbling experience. (I finished an hour and a half later than I anticipated. My Garmin also read close to 28K). I have many takeaways from this race such as don’t be overconfident and to roll with the punches.

I was thrilled that my friends Carleigh, Jon and Eric ran the 5K taste of the trail. It was Jon’s first ever running race and now he wants to run the 25K in June, which means I will be back cursing on the course in another five months.

