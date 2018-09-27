Running with Rhyno: Iron Horse 100K race must wait until 2019

All year long I have been training for the Iron Horse 100K. You may remember I decided to do something in 2018 that would challenge me both mentally and physically. Last season was pretty uneventful as I only ran one race, and another I did not finish (because I twisted my knee). I wanted to do something that would get my running juices flowing and why not run a 100K race?

For my first 100-kilometre race, I chose a race that was close to home, didn’t involve mountains and was near the end of the racing season. The distance was intimidating enough that I didn’t want any additional factors thrown in the mix.

My training strategy was simple. I had lots of time to build endurance slowly to ward off potential injuries. I would run as much as I could and get out to the mountains most weekends.

Getting in long runs relative to your race distance is crucial part to any marathon or ultramarathon training program.

Pounding the pavement around Red Deer’s streets for five or more hours just did not seem that appealing.

My plan was to simply sign up and run a few long races in order to get that crucial time on my feet.

Since January, I have run two 25K races (Canadian River Valley Revenge — winter and summer), a 30K (part of a Sinister 7 team), three 50K (Blackfoot, Elk Valley, Lost Soul) and a 60K (Iron Legs).

Whew!

I’m feeling strong and no injuries. Nothing would stop me now. Look out Iron Horse.

But … and you know there’s always a ‘but’ with me.

Somewhere down the line between long-work weeks, major life decisions and general life my goals became to become cloudy and distant. Sure I was getting in my runs and races but I was losing focus. September’s race was the last thing on my mind.

By now you know, I have relocated to Calgary.

Moving to a new city, in the best of circumstances, can be stressful.

Under a tight timeline the stress can be cranked up a couple of notches.

Suddenly running a long distance endurance a couple of weeks after I started my next chapter was the last thing on my mind. (I ran Lost Souls 50K four days after starting my new job.)

Mentally, I’m exhausted. And I own this exhaustion and poor planning.

Thus I am deferring my 100K race to next September.

It was not an easy decision.

The timing just isn’t right with everything that is going on with my life right now. It was a tough call but I knew it was one that I had to make to retain my sanity.

The leap from 50K to 100K is a big one. You just can’t “wing it” like so many of us do for these shorter distance races.

Physically I know I could toe the line at this 100K but my head just isn’t in it.

My focus has been clouded with real life problems that are not conducive to the mental toughness and determination required to be on my feet for more than 12 hours.

I remember my first half marathon in Las Vegas, and my first marathon in New York. My first 50K was Blackfoot Ultra near Edmonton.

I want to be present — both physically and mentally — for my first 100K. I’m afraid at this point I am just not there.

I would rather defer than have a race where I am not relaxed or ready to run.

Next year it is.

Crystal Rhyno is a NAASFP certified running coach and former managing editor of the Advocate. You can find Running with Rhyno on Facebook and @CrystalRhyno on Twitter. Send your column ideas, photos and stories to crhyno@runningwithrhyno.com.