Running with Rhyno: Training for a 100K race (my first!)

I’ve read studies that suggest by keeping your goals to yourself you increase the likeliness of accomplishing them.

But I am not that kind of gal. I’m loud and proud with my running goals. Telling someone (or everyone) makes them real and tangible. At least that’s what I believe.

So here goes …. on Sept. 29, I will run my first 100K race – the Iron Horse Ultra 100 in St. Paul, Alta.

I made up my mind to run a race that scares me in 2018 while I was hanging out in hot tubs at the Panorama Resort in November.

And boy … does this race scare the crap out of me. Setting such a big goal is both scary and exhilarating at the same time.

It’s been a few years since I set a big running goal.

Last year, I pretty much floated through the running season. I ran one race (and DNFed another) and did not crush any races. I am pretending 2017 did not happen.

In less than 10 months, I will officially dive into world of ultra running. (Yes I have run a few 50Ks but they merely a hop, skip and jump away from a marathon.) I am getting butterflies in my stomach just writing this now.

I have hinted to friends that I was thinking about taking this leap. (Just check out my hashtag #roadto100K on Instagram.) Only a couple of sharp-eyed friends noticed and got to the bottom of it right away.

Fortunately – for the most part – my friends have been supportive. Only one questioned my ability and sanity.

This race will likely be the most demanding mental and physical challenge that I have tackled. I chose this small race because it is at the end of the running season, which will give me lots of time to get in shape.

100 kilometres (62 miles) is an enormous distance to cover on feet in one go.

I’m not sure my brain has processed this huge undertaking. The cut off time for the race is 20 hours. Between you and me, there’s no way and heck I plan on being on my feet for 20 hours. (Stay tuned for my realistic and attainable goal in the coming weeks. )

Time on my feet and long runs will be the core of my training. I’m already dialing my chiropractor Dr. Wilf Foord to set up weekly appointments. Injury prevention will also be a key part to succeeding in my goal.

More so than running a 50K or even a marathon, I will have to pay serious attention to my hydration and nutrition. I have a lot to learn: running in the dark, what to put in drop bags, staying in the mental game to name a few.

If you need me … I will be running.

