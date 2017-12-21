Seniors/Aging: When a digital avatar watches over you

Eighty five-year-old Dan lives alone in Calgary in the family home he built near the lake. Ever since his wife Julianne died, his health has been poor, and he has been very depressed. His only daughter Annie who lives in US with her family, has repeatedly suggested that he move in with her or to move into a local retirement residence of his choice.

When Dan strongly objected to both options, Annie recruited a private homecare worker to assist Dan with his daily care. Annie set an open laptop on the counter so she could chat with Dan on Skype. She installed two cameras, one in his kitchen and another in his bedroom, to remotely monitor Dan’s wellbeing.

However, Dan has been complaining about his caregiver’s lack of punctuality and unpleasant behavior lately and Annie had no idea how to resolve this issue.

What if Annie can have a digital companion to watch over Dan 24 hours a day? Wouldn’t that be great?

Well, that option is available now. For a monthly fee of US $ 200, a human-powered avatar would be available to watch over a home-bound person 24 hours a day.

It comes as a Google Nexus Tablet, which when plugged in, will feature an animated German shepherd onscreen, standing on a digitized lawn. The dog is cute, though cartoonish, with a pink tongue and round, blue eyes, and wags her tail. She speaks in the female Google’s text-to-speech voice, gives compliments and even sends out hearts from the top of her head when you start stroking it.

Annie got the digital companion for Dan. Following the instructions, she uploaded dozens of pictures to the service’s online portal: images of family members, Dan’s boat, and some of his past hobbies and occupations. With the setup complete Annie flew to Calgary and handed the tablet to Dan, unsure of how he would respond.

When Dan switched it on, the dog on the screen wagged her tail, and asked’” How are you Dan?” Pleasantly surprised, Dan started chatting with the onscreen character. Dan named the dog “Alex” took an immediate liking to her.

Alex checks in on Dan every 15 minutes, calling out his name. She reminds Dan to take his meds on time, shows him Julianne’s photo and encourages him to talk about her. She would contact Annie when Dan’s caregiver does not show up on time or when she misbehaves.

The talking dog avatar is a creation of CareCoach (www.care.coach), a company based in Millibrae, near San Francisco airport, owned by Victor Wang, originally a mechanical engineer from MIT. Witnessing the suffering of his grandmother who had Lewy Body Dementia, Wang wanted to use the technology he mastered to provide comfort and companionship to older adults with chronic illnesses.

CareCoach technology is much more than Artificial Intelligence (AI). Once when Alex- the dog avatar noticed Dan holding on to the table for support, she instinctively persuaded Dan to sit down and informed Annie that Dan seemed to be dizzy. Wang feels that it will take at least 20 years for AI to master that level of personal interaction and recognition.

So there is actually a person behind the dog avatar, working remotely, monitoring the client, and typing in every statement that the dog speaks. When the worker notices anything abnormal in the client, he would inform CareCoach and CareCoach would then inform the family.

The company’s tablets are used by hospitals and health plans across Massachusetts, California, New York, South Carolina, Florida, and Washington state. Between corporate and individual customers, CareCoach’s avatars have interacted with hundreds of users in the US.

Preliminary research to determine whether digital avatars can cut healthcare costs has been promising, though limited.

In a study conducted by Pace University at a Manhattan housing project and Queen’s hospital, avatars were found to reduce subjects’ loneliness, delirium, and falls. A health provider in Massachusetts was able to replace a man’s 11 weekly in-home nurse visits with a digital avatar, which diligently reminded him to take his medications.

The digital talking avatar conveys the perceptiveness and emotional intelligence of human being powering it, but masquerades as an animated app. The fact that there is a real person watching them makes some users uncomfortable, but for others it is an acceptable trade-off between utility and privacy.

As for Annie, she is much relieved to have Alex watching over Dan and less anxious about leaving him alone.

Padmaja Genesh, who holds a bachelor degree in medicine and surgery as well as a bachelor degree in Gerontology, has spent several years teaching and working with health care agencies. A past resident of Red Deer, and a past board member of Red Deer Golden Circle, she is now a Learning Specialist at the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Please send your comments to padmajaganeshy@yahoo.ca

Previous story
Extreme Esteem: Groundhog Day
Next story
Street Tales: Christmas tale warms the heart

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month