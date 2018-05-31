Seniors: Cannabinoids In Parkinson’s Disease

Recently there has been a lot of interest in medical Cannabinoids as medications for a variety of aging-related diseases, Parkinson’s disease being one of them. I have also received letters from a few readers living with Parkinson’s disease, wanting to know whether medical Cannabinoids would work for them.

Are medical Cannabinoids beneficial for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease? What does the research evidence show?

But before we explore those questions, it is essential to understand what we mean by medical Cannabinoids. Medical cannabinoids include medical marijuana (dried marijuana and marijuana oils) and synthetic cannabinoids.

A recent case study involving a 70-year-old woman with Parkinson’s disease, who developed psychosis following a couple of doses of a synthetic Cannabinoid, is very relevant here. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 12 years ago and was taking the standard treatment of Levodopa/Carbidopa, which improved her symptoms initially.

When the medications started wearing off, she developed chronic and painful involuntary movements, and cramping and painful contractions of the legs and feet. A friend with Parkinson’ disease advised her to try medical marijuana, and she discussed the idea with her physician.

Her physician prescribed a synthetic Cannabinoid Nabilone. Just after taking 2 doses she developed visual hallucinations (seeing things that do not exist), panic and paranoia (suspicion and mistrust of people and their actions) within hours. These symptoms of psychosis became worse over the next three weeks, despite discontinuing Nabilone. She also had delusions (very firm, but false belief) that her neighbours were engaged in dangerous and illegal activities.

Before taking Nabilone, she had occasional visual hallucinations for many years, but her insight into these hallucinations was intact, and she was able to live independently, despite mild cognitive concerns. She had no other active concurrent problems, and her medications were same as before.

However, just 3 weeks after the couple of doses of Nabilone, she scored poorly in the assessment of her attention, orientation, abstraction and delayed recall. Her delusions and hallucinations persisted and worsened.

This case illustrates the potential of synthetic cannabinoid Nabilone to trigger psychosis in a susceptible person. Moreover, patients with Parkinson’s disease may develop psychosis as part of natural history of the disease, or due to external triggers such as infections and dopaminergic drugs.

Synthetic Cannabinoids are licensed in Canada for selected conditions, such as management of chemotherapy induced nausea, chronic pain, and spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis. Though there are some anecdotal claims of improvement in shaking/tremors, and involuntary movements in Parkinsonism, there is very little scientific evidence to support these claims.

In fact the current evidence for the use of Cannabinoids to manage motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease is sparse, observational, and of low quality.

Many symptoms of Parkinson’s disease being incompletely or poorly responsive to medical and surgical treatments, people turn to medical marijuana and Cannabinoids, thinking they are natural and safe. They might also be encouraged by their peers or by videos on the internet to try it. They are likely to be unaware of the potential harmful effects of marijuana and cannabinoids.

Some of the common harmful effects of marijuana and Cannabinoids include decreased blood pressure, fainting, stroke, heart attack, bronchitis, asthma, suppression of immunity leading to infections, nausea, and excessive vomiting. They can also affect short term memory, attention, executive functioning, and visual perception, and cause anxiety, panic attacks, depression, hallucinations, and even permanent psychosis.

Persons with Parkinson’s disease have an inherent risk of psychosis and cognitive impairment. They are more susceptible to the cognitive and psychosis-inducing effects of cannabinoids. Therefore, we can safely conclude that the potential risks of the use of cannabinoids outweigh the benefits in persons with Parkinson’s disease.

Padmaja Genesh, who holds a bachelor degree in medicine and surgery as well as a bachelor degree in Gerontology, has spent several years teaching and working with health care agencies. A past resident of Red Deer, and a past board member of Red Deer Golden Circle, she is now a Learning Specialist at the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Please send your comments to padmajaganeshy@yahoo.ca

Previous story
Market Gypsy: Lunar wisdom for your garden

Just Posted

Crime mapping coming to Alberta communities, but it’s unclear if Red Deer is included

Alberta RCMP are looking at rolling out crime mapping across the province… Continue reading

PHOTO: Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Rockin’ Robin Hood

He robs from the rich and breaks out in song!

More homeless camps discovered in Red Deer parks this spring

Anyone who comes across one is asked to report it

Opioid overdoses keep Red Deer EMS busy

Highest rate of EMS calls in 2017

Blackfalds stormwater plan raising concerns

Opponents fear that Lacombe Lake will be contaminated by stormwater

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

Malnourished, tiny bear cub found near mother’s dead body

TOFINO, B.C. — Wildlife-watching guides say a bear cub was near death… Continue reading

Pesticides do harm to bees and should be phased out, Health Canada says

OTTAWA — Health Canada is sticking with its proposal to phase out… Continue reading

Second mate fell asleep on grounded tug off Vancouver Island: TSB report

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board has called for more training on… Continue reading

Health minister favours warnings on cigarettes as feds outline tobacco strategy

MONTREAL — The federal health minister says she’s in favour of putting… Continue reading

Family of Robert F. Kennedy to host memorial service

ARLINGTON, Va. — Friends and family of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy… Continue reading

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — For years, it lay hidden under drab blue… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops second-round match at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov’s first career Grand Slam as a seeded player… Continue reading

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

Don’t toss that yogurt cup even if it’s a few days past… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Seniors: Cannabinoids In Parkinson’s Disease

    Recently there has been a lot of interest in medical Cannabinoids as…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month