Seniors: Is 120 the new 140?

When it comes to blood pressure control, is 120 the new 140? Does aggressive control of blood pressure values to below 120 decrease one’s risk of dementia? These were some of the questions raised and addressed at the recently concluded Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago. The short answers to both questions seem to be in the affirmative.

Blood pressure measurement yields two values and is usually recorded as x/y millimetres (mm) of mercury (Hg)- 130/80 mmHg. The top value is the systolic blood pressure (SBP) and it indicates pressure in the artery when the heart contracts. Normal SBP values are upto 120 mm Hg, and values in 130-139 mm range are considered high.

The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) MIND study was a large-scale, long-term clinical trial that compared two strategies for managing high blood pressure in older adults: intensive treatment to lower SBP to under 120 mm Hg, or a standard approach to keep SBP to under 140 mm Hg.

Specifically, the study explored if an intensive treatment approach would lower the risk of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and dementia. MCI is a clinical stage that precedes the diagnosis of dementia, where a person has subjective or objective (measurable) evidence of decline in memory, thinking, or reasoning skills but not severe enough to meet the criteria for dementia.

A second aspect of the study was to find out if intensive control of SBP would also decrease the volume of age-associated changes in the brain’s white matter, which is made of nerve fibers.

The study enrolled 9,361 adults, ages 50 or older (mean age 67.9; 35.6% women), with high blood pressure (defined as SPB greater than 130 mm Hg plus one other cardiovascular disease risk factor) but without dementia starting in October 2010.

The medications used for blood pressure control included different classes of water pills (diuretics) as well as beta blockers. Participants were assessed monthly for the first three months, and every three months thereafter. 92% of participants completed at least one follow-up assessment of cognition.

After one year, those given intensive treatment had a mean systolic blood pressure of 121.4 mmHg, while mean SBP for those in the standard treatment group was 136.2 mmHg. Blood pressure treatment was stopped in 2015 after a median follow-up of 3.26 years, but cognitive assessments continued through June 2018.

Results showed that, besides lessening a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease, intensive blood pressure treatment was associated with 19% reduction in new cases of MCI and 15% reduction in MCI plus probable dementia.

One might wonder if the intensive treatment group had more serious side effects than the standard treatment group. It was found that the rate of overall serious side effects was similar between the two groups, although the intensive treatment had significantly more serious adverse events (4.7% vs. 2.5%) — including low blood pressure, electrolyte abnormalities, and serious kidney injury — thought possibly or definitely related to treatment.

The researchers also found that age-related changes in the brain’s white matter increased in both groups, but the increase was less prominent in the intensive treatment group. In other words, the intensive treatment group had a healthier brain compared to the standard treatment group.

This study clearly supports the need to maintain well-controlled blood pressure values especially in people over the age of 50, since midlife high blood pressure has been recognized as a strong risk factor for dementia in late life.

Following the release of the SPRINT study findings, a combined American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association panel issued new clinical practice guidelines for managing high blood pressure in adults. The new normal is now 120/80 mmHg or less. Readings between 120/80 and 129/80 mmHg are deemed elevated, and anything higher than 130/80 mmHg is hypertension and warrants appropriate treatment.

However, any change to blood pressure management has to be done slowly and cautiously, especially in adults over the age of 75 years.

So how is this research finding important for us? This study shows more conclusively than ever before that we can do certain things – such as medications to lower blood pressure and lifestyle changes – to improve our brain health and reduce our risk of cognitive decline.

Padmaja Genesh, who holds a bachelor degree in medicine and surgery as well as a bachelor degree in Gerontology, has spent several years teaching and working with health care agencies. A past resident of Red Deer, and a past board member of Red Deer Golden Circle, she is now a Learning Specialist at the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Please send your comments to padmajaganeshy@yahoo.ca