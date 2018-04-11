Spring beckons and so do these lemon lavender scones

I realize that this is a risky statement to make, but I think that spring has actually arrived in Alberta! The warmer weather has me looking forward to spring buds poking out and green grass replacing the grey snow… everything will soon be fresh and vibrant! Okay, I’m gushing just a little bit, but I can’t help it after such a long hard winter. One of my favourite springy flavour combos is lemon and lavender and right now Pinterest and other social platforms are full of ideas using these two ingredients.

I love a good scone, but I find that they can be pretty heavy, so I made these ones quite small and I used gluten free flour. Baking with the gluten free or alternative flours is always an adventure, but I have to say that these turned out awesome! I used the Cloud 9 Gluten Free Flour from Costco which typically bakes cup for cup like a regular white flour, however, it is kind of grey with flecks of black in it, so don’t be alarmed!

You may be wondering where does one purchase edible lavender. I assure you it is attainable, so please resist the urge to raid your grandma’s potpourri jar! I bought mine in Calgary at the Silk Road in Inglewood —worth a stop if you’re in the city.

Gluten Free Lemon Lavender Scones

Ingredients

2 cups gluten free flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

½ cup cold butter, cubed

2 large lemons, zested and juiced

2 tbsp food grade dried lavender

¼ cup almond milk or coconut milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter

Glaze

1 cup icing sugar

2-3 tbsp fresh lemon juice (from above)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400F and line two baking sheets with baking paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Using a pastry cutter, incorporate the cold butter until the mixture I crumbly (I actually used my fingers but worked really fast as not to melt the butter!) Add the lavender flowers and lemon zest and stir to combine.

Make a well in the centre of flour mixture and add milk, egg and 3 tbsp of lemon juice. Using your hands, gently incorporate the flour mixture into the wet until there is no flour left and you have a loose ball of dough. Divide the dough into two and shape each half into a round disk about an inch thick. Using a knife, cut each disk like a pizza into 8 little wedges and spread out onto each of the baking sheets. Lightly brush with some of the melted butter and bake for about 18 minutes or until they’ve puffed up a bit and are slightly golden (this is hard to see if you do use the Cloud 9 flour because it a bit on the dark side). Combine the icing sugar and reserved lemon juice to make your glaze. Once the scones are baked, remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before drizzling the glaze and garnish with a few lavender flowers and some extra lemon zest.

This recipe is best served warm, but they are good the next day too!

Shannon Yacyshyn’s Kitchen Confessions column runs every second Thursday in the Red Deer Advocate.