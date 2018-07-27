Street Tales: Addiction: A word that has so much meaning

Addiction

Meriam Webster defines addiction this way: compulsive need for and use of a habit-forming substance (such as heroin, nicotine, or alcohol) characterized by tolerance and by well-defined physiological symptoms upon withdrawal; broadly: persistent compulsive use of a substance known by the user to be harmful.

This limited description of this nefarious word does a real injustice to the English language because it actually encompasses many more addictable items than just the three mentioned. Many are not as harmful but they are still an addiction.

So where do addictions originate? What brings them about in a person’s life? Is it really just a mal-function of the left front dorsal fin in a person’s brain as science tries to point out, or is it something else? Is there a chance that environmental influences and or personal interactions might just play a major role? I am not a scientist, but rather an interested observer of the way people are and act, so these are some of my observations as to what can possibly develop an addict.

In previous articles I have told many stories of different forms of abuse that have broken down a person’s resistance to dangerous drugs etc. But why turn to them at all? What about the person that has suffered no abuse or at least very little; why do they start taking them?

In a restaurant the other day I observed three young people in a booth each with a cellphone in hand; an addiction in itself! Their focus was on the phones with an occasional glance at their peers in the booth. They didn’t speak to each other much. One young girl had a sudden frown on her face that suggested a negative or an unwanted text had been received.

Through the use of electronics and other media, we live in an age where we are told that we are more connected now than ever before in history. I beg to differ greatly on this. It has been proven that the use of inter-personal electronic communications actually divides people that would normally be close. For example: every language on earth uses expressions to convey additional meaning to words used. These expressions often use the same word to deliver different understandings. Electronics are totally devoid of these expressions leaving the recipient to wonder what was actually meant, was it good or bad; loving or hateful, what?

That person is then left to wonder whether or not they find favor with the sender, and as a result, suspicions and angst are born and divisions are created. To compensate for this assumed isolation, people will go to great lengths to be accepted, including consuming drugs and alcohol which unchecked can lead to addiction. An oversimplification to be sure but the pattern exists.

One expression we don’t hear as much as we used to is peer pressure. For a period of time, it was used often to explain away any kind of behaviour outside of the norm, especially among young people, but now I hardly hear it at all. Mentioned or not, it is still one of the largest engines that drives angst and tension in many people in their effort to fit in. That angst can leave a huge vacuum in a person’s life that in one way or another needs to be filled. Ergo, the seeds of addiction are planted!

Addiction; a word that has so much meaning, but one that society uses for such a narrow focus. Seldom do we hear of just how many facets of life it covers. Just to list them all would exceed my word limit, but I will deal with this definition again.

Today, all of society is grappling with just how huge is this word we call — addiction!