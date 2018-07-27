Street Tales: Addiction: A word that has so much meaning

Addiction

Meriam Webster defines addiction this way: compulsive need for and use of a habit-forming substance (such as heroin, nicotine, or alcohol) characterized by tolerance and by well-defined physiological symptoms upon withdrawal; broadly: persistent compulsive use of a substance known by the user to be harmful.

This limited description of this nefarious word does a real injustice to the English language because it actually encompasses many more addictable items than just the three mentioned. Many are not as harmful but they are still an addiction.

So where do addictions originate? What brings them about in a person’s life? Is it really just a mal-function of the left front dorsal fin in a person’s brain as science tries to point out, or is it something else? Is there a chance that environmental influences and or personal interactions might just play a major role? I am not a scientist, but rather an interested observer of the way people are and act, so these are some of my observations as to what can possibly develop an addict.

In previous articles I have told many stories of different forms of abuse that have broken down a person’s resistance to dangerous drugs etc. But why turn to them at all? What about the person that has suffered no abuse or at least very little; why do they start taking them?

In a restaurant the other day I observed three young people in a booth each with a cellphone in hand; an addiction in itself! Their focus was on the phones with an occasional glance at their peers in the booth. They didn’t speak to each other much. One young girl had a sudden frown on her face that suggested a negative or an unwanted text had been received.

Through the use of electronics and other media, we live in an age where we are told that we are more connected now than ever before in history. I beg to differ greatly on this. It has been proven that the use of inter-personal electronic communications actually divides people that would normally be close. For example: every language on earth uses expressions to convey additional meaning to words used. These expressions often use the same word to deliver different understandings. Electronics are totally devoid of these expressions leaving the recipient to wonder what was actually meant, was it good or bad; loving or hateful, what?

That person is then left to wonder whether or not they find favor with the sender, and as a result, suspicions and angst are born and divisions are created. To compensate for this assumed isolation, people will go to great lengths to be accepted, including consuming drugs and alcohol which unchecked can lead to addiction. An oversimplification to be sure but the pattern exists.

One expression we don’t hear as much as we used to is peer pressure. For a period of time, it was used often to explain away any kind of behaviour outside of the norm, especially among young people, but now I hardly hear it at all. Mentioned or not, it is still one of the largest engines that drives angst and tension in many people in their effort to fit in. That angst can leave a huge vacuum in a person’s life that in one way or another needs to be filled. Ergo, the seeds of addiction are planted!

Addiction; a word that has so much meaning, but one that society uses for such a narrow focus. Seldom do we hear of just how many facets of life it covers. Just to list them all would exceed my word limit, but I will deal with this definition again.

Today, all of society is grappling with just how huge is this word we call — addiction!

Previous story
Seniors: Emerging treatments for relief of knee pain
Next story
Hay’s Daze: Captain Kayak paddles again

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Red Deer armwrestler preparing for major competitions

Matt Mask is a confident, sometimes boastful and intense competitor in the… Continue reading

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Reading College students graduate with smiles

Red Deer Optimist Clubs Reading College helps Grade 2 students with their reading and writing skills

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Red Deer could join the litany of Prairies communities claiming a world’s… Continue reading

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Hay’s Daze: Captain Kayak paddles again

    As described with just a smidgen of exaggeration two columns ago or…

  • Street Tales: Addiction: A word that has so much meaning

    Addiction Meriam Webster defines addiction this way: compulsive need for and use…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month