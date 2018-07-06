Street Tales: Building a new house or a new life

One of my many hobbies is to build model lighthouses. Some are only about half a meter tall, others range right up to about two meters. I figure this quite an accomplishment, because for most of my life, wood and I were mortal enemies (it hated me); metals were more my thing.

It all started when I semi-retired. Wanting to do something with my hands, I happened on an ad for model lighthouses, so I ordered a set of plans for three of them. Then once I had the angles and roughly the proportional sizes, I struck out on my own. I downloaded pictures of lighthouses from around the world and would build them as close to the picture as possible.

Once I had an idea of what to build, I needed to plan it on paper before construction could start, so I would draw it out and calculate the sizes I would need, and the color it would be. Once the design was locked in my brain, I would be ready to start.

Of course, while planning and working to build each one, and then as well with the work I do at the kitchen, I began to realize the similarities between planning and building a lighthouse and raising and building up a person. The same principle applies to a new child or a person needing recovery.

With a child, for some folks, if it comes; it comes, but for others it is a matter of careful planning. Then there are those who try and try using whatever is medically available to conceive a child, some successful, some not. Once a child is on the way, planning and preparing begins in earnest. It is no small thing to have and raise a child.

It is also not a small thing to be confronted with a drug, alcohol, gambling or even a food addict looking for a break away from that dependency. One particular fellow comes to mind. He was addicted to eating. I was going to say food, but while he hated food, he loved the process of eating. Strange but true. I spoke with him several times about it. At the kitchen, he would eat as much as he could; go to the washroom, then come back and eat some more. That’s when I learned about his penchant for the act of eating. His growing 320 lb girth alone declared this problem.

In conversation with him, I found he had spoken with his social worker about it and he had spent some time with a councillor, but to no avail. At the time I spoke with him, I had been planning another lighthouse, and mentioned to him that if he was to take on a project like recovery, he would have to plan it in detail, suggesting that if followed, he might have a better chance of success.

Over the next few weeks he would let me know how it was working for him; he was just happy to be making some headway. About three months into his planned program, heart complications set in and he passed away.

Even now, two years later, I can see his chubby face with that lopsided grin every time he came into the kitchen, and though while it is sad that he died before he fully realized victory, it brings me great joy just to know that he tried and was starting to see some results. More than once he stated that having made a plan gave him the push he needed to make the attempt.

For most, the idea is to detox and then maybe rehab, all done without a full exit plan in place. Developing a plan furthers the chance for success whether building a (new) life or building a house!

Chris Salomons is a retired Red Deer resident with concerns for the downtrodden

Previous story
College Beat: New programs increase opportunities and access for students
Next story
Hay’s Daze: Two corn dogs and a tilt-a-whirl

Just Posted

Go-karting to learn in Red Deer

Toyota’s kartSTART, an annual travelling drivers’ education program, is in Red Deer this weekend

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Alix Lake

Lake users warned to keep away from algae but can swim in clear areas

Central Alberta companies still in the cannabis game

Central Alberta cannabis proponents not in first batch of provincial licences but more to come

New Court of Queen’s Bench Justice calls Lacombe home

Worked for Red Deer law firm for nearly two decades

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

WATCH: Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

Police arrest Red Deer man accused of Canada Day sexual assault

A man accused of a violent sexual assault against a teenager was… Continue reading

Trudeau to meet Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Toronto Mayor John… Continue reading

Americans playfully ponder pro-Trump scholar’s ‘shunning’

BOSTON — How have you been shunned? It’s a question Americans have… Continue reading

Cult leader executed for Japan sarin attacks still a mystery

TOKYO — The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara leaves… Continue reading

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being celebrated today with a Google… Continue reading

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Hay’s Daze: Two corn dogs and a tilt-a-whirl

    To quote one of my favorite singer-songwriters Sarah Bareilles, “It was a…

  • Street Tales: Building a new house or a new life

    One of my many hobbies is to build model lighthouses. Some are…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month