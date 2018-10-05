Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Sunday evenings are for relaxing and preparing for the week to come, and that is just what we were doing when the phone rang. “Hey cook, it’s me”. I recognized the voice and greeted him warmly. Not having heard from him for over two months, it was surprisingly good to hear his French accent.

After the greetings, we asked each other how we were doing and his response was quite uplifting. “Yeah, I finally had enough and no more hiding, I went to a new church and I really like it”, his voice was almost excited as he went on. “This pastor, he is really good and he got me into quitting weed once and for all; I’ve only been four days without, and it feels good. Both my weed and my cigarettes are floating down the river; that’s the longest time ever that I’ve been without!”

Our conversation went on for almost half an hour and we hung up with pledges to keep in touch. I also asked him to keep me up to date with his quitting. In view of the sights we’ve seen and the news we’ve been reading and hearing about the antics of addicts, to hear this kind of news was very uplifting for me, especially from this fellow because we always had a good relationship.

The one thing that always cheered me up at the kitchen was when we knew someone was trying once again to quit the drugs, alcohol, even cigarettes. We always tried our best to encourage them and support them in their battle, because it was always an uphill fight for them. Sometimes they win but often they would relapse, but rather than criticize them for it, we would urge them to stand up and try again because we knew eventually they would be successful.

One of the most distressing things for someone trying to quit and then relapsing is to see the shame and guilt they feel, which can really hamper them trying again. Sometimes it takes a while, but then the desire to be free rises once again and the fight begins all over.

While I was in the throes of quitting smoking, I would stop for a while and then like a fool start up again. This happened several times during which time I was told that the average long term smoker often made about seven attempts before succeeding. I pushed it to the limit, and felt this is what made me so empathetic to the trials these folks go through.

As people with no visible bad habits or addictions, what could and should be our response to what we see happening throughout our community? It is now obvious that addictions are not restricted to the city core, they are prevalent all over the city. I spoke with a service technician lately while he was servicing an apartment downtown; I mentioned that it must be harder to work downtown rather than in newer neighborhoods to which he replied that it is the same all over Red Deer. So what should be our response?

I fully believe that we have to start at a point before addiction sets in. As well, we have to realize that there is no such thing as a recreational drug. One can consume a limited amount of alcohol without impairment but it is true that too much is also mind altering, but drugs are much more immediate.

Once we find out why people feel the need, we have a point at which time we can put up a good fight to help them overcome those urges. When an addict, or someone about to become one, sees that we are willing to help carry them through the tough times, we will witness a phenomenon – progress!

Chris Salomons is a Retired Red Deer Resident with a concern for the downtrodden

Previous story
Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

Just Posted

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read