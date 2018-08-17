Street Tales: Life is filled with unlearned lessons

There are days that I almost believe evolutionists in that we are really a bunch of over-developed apes, just with thinking caps and expensive cars! If we really are, many in our society perpetuate that belief. I need you to follow me here because at this point I am totally perplexed.

Being a newshound, I often shake my head at what I see and hear. Daily on the news we hear of yet another mucky-muck being ousted from a great career because he or she pulled a real gaff with the opposite sex. It goes from that news clip into an advertisement for The Handmaid’s Tale, a series of shows depicting sexual misconduct, rape and power trips. Even some of the actors disagree with what they have to portray yet this show is touted as a must see!

The entertainment industry continually bombards us with ‘dramas’ that are full of sexual innuendo, instant gratificational relationships and reality shows that perpetuate that sentiment while at the same time they give us CSI shows that deal with influenced people gone bad. Their freedom to display anything grows with whatever they want to produce in order to make more money without regard to its influence on society.

We look down on folks surviving on the street seeking and selling sex and or stealing, but herald an industry that does exactly the same thing but with fancier clothes and make-up and a lot more money. Talk about an active paradox!

On TV and in movies we are constantly affronted with ‘entertainment’ that depicts intolerance, racism and anger, while at the same time we raise our fists at a person who does it in real life. The worst part is that it is allowed because the industry claims freedom of expression and that what they portray is to make us more aware. Duh!!! It makes us more aware alright; it actually shows those susceptible to these traits how to do it!

For six thousand or so years of recorded history of man, the same thing has been happening over and over again with every generation claiming greater knowledge and understanding than the one before. Yet drugs, sex, alcohol, crime and murder are at a higher number than ever. We’ve learned a lot, haven’t we?

We legalize that which would harm us with calls for more legalization, all the while spending millions on band-aids. You can place all kinds of ointment on a sore you want, but if you don’t find out what caused it you are no further ahead.

Soon we will come to a point that we can no longer afford the band-aids, and we will be faced with some incredibly hard choices. Do we let the repeat ODer’s die or do we take the millions to be earned from pot sales to actually do an honest study to find the real and the root cause of our young people’s choice to ingest these suicidal drugs?

Wholesale needle distribution, safe injection sites and other accommodative measures are much the same as giving a child burn-proof gloves and clothing instead of teaching them to stay away from a hot stove or fireplace. I know that is already somewhat in progress, but what study, if any, has been made to delve into a child’s mind to understand the reasoning behind their choices.

It has to be the hardest thing in the world to watch your child get hooked on drugs and possibly overdose and die, I’ve seen it too often. When I take a critical look at what is currently being done, then I see that instead of these band-aids helping, they are actually providing a pain-free way to die.

Take a hard look around you folks, life is filled with unlearned lessons.

Chris Salomons is a retired Red Deer resident with a concern for the downtrodden.