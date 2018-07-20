Street Tales: On conspiracies and breastfeeding

For many years as she worked the street, ‘Emily’ lived with the thought that she was being conspired against by aliens, and that they were going to take her to some far off planet. The fact that she was heavy into the drug scene didn’t have any influence on her thinking as far as she was concerned.

His voice was strong and venomous whenever he would talk about how a popular TV game show host was conspiring with the government to take away the hundreds of thousands of dollars that he felt were his by right. Street drugs and Schizophrenia do not go well together.

Even some close friends believe that 911 was perpetrated by the CIA as a method to turn public sentiment against a group of people that were flooding into the western countries. These conspiracies are very common on the street! So, while it is true that there are just about as many conspiracy theories floating around as there are people who promote them; the majority of these theories are creations of an overactive imagination; I just can’t buy them.

Until last night!!! While scrolling through articles in the MSN news on my computer; many of which I find to be manufactured and useless, I came across a clip that caught my attention. Of all things it had to do with breastfeeding babies, the WHO (World Health Organization), and the Trump administration. Talk about a conspiracy in action! Just follow me here. I’m still trying to make sense of it.

Through the recommendation of the WHO and Breastfeeding Promoters throughout the world, legislators in the United States have crafted a bill that would promote breastfeeding, (a completely natural function) over the extremely prolific use of manufactured Baby food products, saying that breast milk was better for the child, making for healthier and greater immunity against diseases that children will face later in life. Against all reason, the Trump administration rejected the proposed bill.

Any normal human being will confirm that mother’s milk is in fact very superior to anything manufactured. All the immunities that the mother has built up in her lifetime will be encapsulated in the milk her body produces for her child. Surprise folks, this has been so since creation. Not only humans, but every animal species has a method of caring for their young with a few exceptions. This is and has always been the method by which all life has grown.

There are many cases though where a mother cannot breastfeed a child for varied reasons, so then the alternative products are the only option. This is where the baby food industry has stepped in, and they have done it well. It has been built up to what it is today; a 70 Billion dollar industry!

Now, when you take a second look, here is where the conspiracy theory comes into play. You see, as much as the Trump administration is very right leaning, part of their very existence in leadership is due in part to the very healthy donations by the baby food industry, or so the story goes. Also, the US is the largest contributor to the WHO, resulting in a story that grows more complex every day. With complexity in any story, the deniability increases, and- voila, you have a conspiracy.

These are the kinds of issues that seem to slip under the radar of average people who really do not always concern themselves with issues that do not affect them directly. But once again it shows how easily man can be manipulated by what they hear and read. It takes thinking outside the box sometimes to find the real facts.

So the question here is, is this just ‘Fake News’ or is it actually a conspiracy?

Chris Salomons is a retired Red Deer Resident with a concern for the downtrodden.