Why Solar: Atmospheric carbon seen as a potential resource

￼The world faced a threat a number of years back when it was discovered that chlorofluorocarbon (CFC’s) were causing the ozone layer to develop large holes over the South Pole. Chlorofluorocarbons where banned by the Montreal protocol signed in 1997 and ratified by 197 members of the United Nations. This global treaty has since been proven to not only demonstrate an unprecedented multi-country cooperation, but it has also been confirmed that the ozone layer has been stabilized, and is recovering with estimations of restoration to pre-1980 levels by 2075.

The fact that so many countries responded to the call for the ban of chemicals that protect the ozone layer, which in turn protects us from excessive UVB radiation, is an admirable gauge of humanities ability to address threats in a cooperative and effective fashion. The majority of people on the planet realize that our world needs effective stewardship, it is vital to the continued existence of our species, and possibly every organism on earth.

Some governments are starting to turn away from forcing the electorate into submission via carbon taxes, and woefully expensive green energy strategies. If we, as the guardians of this planet are to successfully mitigate the environmental effects of our need for energy, then one practical and sustainable method is to make carbon capture not only profitable, but provide economic benefit for the masses.

The National Academy of Sciences has arrived at the conclusion that physical removal of carbon from the atmosphere using net emissions technology for stabilizing the globe’s climate is the best option. An opinion also shared by scientist, Radu Custelcean of ORNL, (Oak Ridge National Laboratories).

Along with his research associate, Neil Williams, Custelcean has developed an economically efficient method of capturing CO2 from the atmosphere. Using amino acids in water to make an aqueous sorbent and a simple humidifier, they were able to scrub CO2 out of ambient air to produce a bicarbonate salt.

Adding a proprietary quinidine compound, they could then precipitate the carbonate salt out of solution and renew the amino acid sorbent for reuse. Their bench scale process captures approximately 100 grams of carbon dioxide in a twenty four hour period.

Electroreduction of carbon dioxide has been sought after since 1869, chiefly because it mimics photosynthesis for the storage of energy from sunlight. Irina Chernyshova, associate research scientist, at Columbia University, and Sathish Ponnurangam, assistant professor of chemical and petroleum engineering at the University of Calgary, have determined the critical step in CO2 activation. Their discovery of the structure of the first intermediate of CO2 electroreduction, carboxylate CO2, will open a door to providing a feedstock for the synthesis of ethylene, ethanol and propane.

Converting carbon dioxide recovered from the air to fuels, or processing it for energy storage to provide the energy needed for powering civilization, will add immense value to the molecule. Someday, it may even finance our transition away from fossil fuels. More importantly it proves with global co-operation there is optimism for cost-effectively mitigating climate change.

￼Lorne Oja can be reached at Lorne Oja lorne@carbon2solar.com