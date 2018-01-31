Why Solar: Nordic countries a source of inspiration

￼Professor Richard Lynn postulates that on average, cold climate inhabitants have higher IQ’s as an evolutionary adaptation to their environment. Albeit the argument can be made there are many critics of this theorem, suffice it to say that while enduring long periods of cold weather may not necessarily be a fundamental driver of IQ, habitation of sub-zero climes seems to favour innovation.

Point in fact, Norway and Sweden having both come to the conclusion that the consequence of using fossil fuel is detrimental are addressing this issue. Norway, the largest oil producer in Western Europe, has the highest number of plug in electrical vehicles (EVs’) per capita in the world. In 2017 half of all new vehicles registered in the country were electric, totalling 100,000 in December; significant for a country with a population of only 5.2 million people.

On June 22, 2016, Sweden opened the first “electric road” for large commercial hybrid transport vehicles on their E16 motorway. Overhead power lines provide the Scania highway tractor with electrical power for travel and battery charging along a two-kilometre strip of highway. The pantograph situated behind the cab of the vehicle is raised under the wires while driving this stretch of highway reducing fuel consumption to zero as it travels with its electric motor. The technology used is more typical of electric railways, than modern freeways, but as Sweden has to import all its fossil fuels and 90% of its electrical energy is produced with either hydro or nuclear, it makes sense to use the resources at hand.

While Norway has the most registered electric vehicles in the world Sweden has the distinction of the largest fleet of alternate energy using vehicles in Western Europe. The Swedish fleet either uses ethanol, biogas, is an electric hybrid, or at the very least, is a very efficient conventional vehicle. Volvo, the Swedish car maker has made a commitment to producing its first electric car by 2019. Even more aspiring is the goal to produce one million electric cars by 2025.

It’s important to note that both these Nordic countries, with their long dark winters, blizzards, and small populations are promoting the move to EV, not by taxing the population for the unavoidable use of fossil fuels, but by offering tax incentives for the early adoption of the these new alternative technologies. Fossil fuels exhaust a large part of the family budget in northern communities, there is limited choice, but the high adoption rate speaks to the motivation created by the reduction of the tax burden on the early adopters.

Professor Lynn’s postulation is likely not correct when it comes to cold weather and its effect on the evolution of high intelligence, but certainly it is glaringly apparent that some areas of the world are predisposed to an innovative nature. With a size comparison in population, area, and climate, similar to our western provinces, these Nordic countries may offer a source of inspiration such that the Alberta leadership would be wise to take notice of.

￼Lorne Oja can be reached at lorne@solartechnical.ca

Gardening: Allium 'Millenium' up for Perennial of the Year

