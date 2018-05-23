Why Solar: Those who employ air travel should pay more

Hydrocarbon has endowed the world’s population with many advantages our ancestors could scarcely imagine. In their day, getting to a foreign land involved travel with vehicles driven by sails, pulled by assorted beasts of burden, or failing either, walking. A hundred miles, (160 kilometers), required long energy draining effort.

Oil and its components, gasoline and jet fuel, have drastically altered that paradigm. Nowadays we simply use a vehicle to travel to the nearest airport, and at speeds inconceivable to our antecedents, whiz away through the sky to destinations far and wide. The younger generation has grown up with this motive ability to the point they take world travel for granted; almost a right of citizenship.

Only an ignorant fool, too lazy to do a modicum of research, would deny the assets hydrocarbon has provided modern civilization. But as a greater majority of the world population is gaining access to these benefits a wide collection of astute and observant people are noticing that this energy supply also comes with side effects.

The consequence of affluence, the very derivative of wealth, allows for more and more travelers to ply the world’s airways in search of holiday destinations. The impact this travel has on the environment has been studied by the Integrated Sustainability Analysis research group at the University of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia.

The research group published a paper in the peer reviewed journal, Nature Climate Change, which revels that the carbon foot print of global tourism forms a significant contribution in the generation of greenhouse gases, – GHG’S.

Their study showed that from 2009 to 2013, tourisms global carbon footprint

increased from 3.9 to 4.5 GT CO2. Global tourism now accounts for about 8% of the world’s GHG. Spending on tourism in this same time period jumped 30% from $2.5 trillion to $4.7 trillion.

Affluence and aviation seem to be most prevalent in the United States, with domestic travel accounting for the largest percentage of global emissions. Not far behind India and China are rapidly increasing their contribution to this phenomenon. Air travel for entertainment, by just three of the modern civilizations largest nations, accounts for over five times the emissions of Canada’s total GHG output.

The plague of wood and coal smoke once smothered the United Kingdom as it modernized into an industrial powerhouse. Gasoline and oil removed that very visible sign of commerce and replaced it with an invisible consequence. Previously technology has remediated massive environmental hazards, it will again as case in point, electric aircraft have become a reality and surely, one day will replace the current models in worldwide use.

Until that day arrives, those who employ air travel should pay more. It is unfortunate that the elected leaders of this nation are so willing to use the environment as an excuse to penalize its citizens, residents who are the least responsible. Carbon taxes on the masses somehow seem iniquitous and egregious when affluent nations other than Canada contribute so much more to the problem.

Lorne Oja can be reached at lorne@solartechnical.ca.

Previous story
Gardening: Garden centres: one-stop shop for all gardening needs
Next story
Kitchen Confessions: Smoked salmon ‘poke’ bowl has taste buds swimming with delight

Just Posted

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Think you have a lot of yard work to do? This crew… Continue reading

Wheeliker to continue to impact Red Deer women’s shelter

New provincial role for Red Deer shelter executive

Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Most other city water features already open

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Photo: Crews were working at traffic circle on 67 St. Wednesday afternoon in Red Deer

Construction season has started in the City of Red Deer. Drivers are… Continue reading

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month