Archie, a 19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, is finishing up his run in “The Nutcracker” in Providence. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in Providence, a 19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Archie is leaving the stage.

Festival Ballet Providence announced this week that its beloved “Nutcracker” dog is retiring.

The ballet says Archie achieved stardom in his annual romp across the Providence Performing Arts Center stage and is ready for the next chapter.

Misha Djuric (JUHR’-itch), the ballet’s artistic director and Archie’s owner, says Archie is “settling down to a life of luxury and long naps on pillows.”

The ballet is holding auditions for the next “Nutcracker” dog. Auditions will take place at the Festival Ballet Providence studios on Hope Street in Providence on Dec. 2.

The ballet says it’s looking for a pup with an elegant prance, regal coat of fur and charming smile.

By The Associated Press

Chef Darren MacLean on making Calgary a global foodie destination
Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

